  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Psaki leaving White House for MSNBC

Alexander Nazaryan
·Senior White House Correspondent
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jen Psaki
    Jen Psaki
    American political advisor and White House press secretary

WASHINGTON — After serving as White House press secretary for more than a year, Jen Psaki will leave the Biden administration for MSNBC, where she will serve as a host and on-air expert. The departure, first reported by Axios, is expected this spring.

Psaki has held near-daily briefings since the start of the Biden presidency, and has generally been praised for her transparency. She had initially said that she would stay at her position for a year, but a number of overlapping crises — the coronavirus pandemic, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and, most recently, the war in Ukraine — appear to have extended her tenure.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki arrives for a briefing with reporters.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki arrives for a briefing with reporters. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The news outlet Puck had previously reported that Psaki was in talks with both CNN and MSNBC, and there was even speculation that she might replace MSNBC primetime star Rachel Maddow, who is stepping back from nightly hosting duties.

Psaki will join a cable news landscape crowded with alumni of high-level Washington politics. CBS recently hired former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, a decision for which it was criticized by some of the network’s own employees. And Symone Sanders, former top spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris, will start hosting her own program on MSNBC in May.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden ‘a little skeptical’ of reports that Putin is pulling Russian forces from Kyiv

    Speaking to reporters on Thursday, President Biden said he is “a little skeptical” of reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin is withdrawing forces from the Ukrainian capital, saying, “There is no clear evidence that he’s pulling all of his forces out of Kyiv.”

  • Ukraine Helicopters Launch First Cross-Border Airstrikes, Says Russia

    Pavel Kolyadin/BelPressa/Handout via ReutersRussia claims to have disabled Ukraine’s air capabilities, but on Friday the Kremlin said Ukraine had carried out a successful fiery attack on a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod. A short time later, Russian media reported that an artillery shell had also landed nearby. If confirmed, it would be the first time Ukraine has launched a counter-attack into Russian territory. Video of the attack shows several missiles being fired before a massive e

  • Jen Psaki to reportedly leave the White House and join MSNBC

    Jen Psaki to reportedly leave the White House and join MSNBC

  • Russia, Ukraine war: Troops on move, Ukraine may be attacking across border

    The Pentagon is bracing for a long war in Ukraine as Russian troops appear to be on the move and Ukrainian forces may be carrying out attacks across the border in Russia. FOX's Doug Luzader has the details.

  • Jen Psaki planning to leave White House this spring for MSNBC gig

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki is in exclusive talks with MSNBC to join the network after she leaves the White House around May, according to a source close to the matter.Why it matters: It's been speculated for weeks that Psaki would leave the White House for a TV gig. White House communications staffers often negotiate TV jobs once they leave an administration.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Psaki has been in close consultation with th

  • 'We have been liberated': Ukraine's Irpin recaptured

    STORY: Video footage from Irpin, on the western fringe of Kyiv, showed destroyed Russian tanks amid bombed out buildings and Ukrainian authorities removing victims in body bags.Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Yevhen Yenin says the Russians overestimated their capabilities:"They know of our plans to take over control of the region, to enlarge the circle of safety around Kyiv, to regain control of the road to Lviv and, of course, they are doing their utmost to impede our plans. But unfortunately they overestimated their capabilities and now they have to pull back."Irpin resident Lilia Ristich describes her happiness when Irpin was recaptured: "We knew they (Russians) were being pushed out but when our army came then I fully understood we have been liberated. It was happiness beyond imagination. I pray for all this to end and for them (Russians) never to come back. If they were to come back it would be terrible, simply terrible. Scary not only for oneself but when you hold a child in your arms it is an everlasting fear."Moscow's invasion of its neighbor has killed thousands, sent millions fleeing and galvanized the United States and allies around the world to impose punishing penalties on Russian government entities, businesses and oligarchs.Russia will respond to European Union sanctions, the RIA news agency quoted a senior foreign ministry official on Friday.

  • Ukraine strike on Russian territory reported as talks resume

    Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol was thrown into jeopardy and Russia accused the Ukrainians of a cross-border helicopter attack on an oil depot. The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said an airstrike on Russian soil by a pair of helicopter gunships caused fires and wounded two people. “Certainly, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, five weeks into the war that has left thousands dead and driven more than 4 million refugees from Ukraine.

  • Russia's War Lacks a Battlefield Commander, U.S. Officials Say

    WASHINGTON — Russia is running its military campaign against Ukraine out of Moscow, with no central war commander on the ground to call the shots, according to U.S. officials who have studied the five-week-old war. That centralized approach may go a long way to explain why the Russian war effort has struggled in the face of stiffer-than-expected Ukrainian resistance, the officials said. The lack of a unifying military leader in Ukraine has meant that Russian air, ground and sea units are not in

  • Kremlin 'concerned' about U.S. 'complete misunderstanding' of Putin

    Suggestions by U.S. officials that President Vladimir Putin's advisers are afraid to tell him awkward truths about Russia's military campaign in Ukraine show how little they understand him or Russia's government, the Kremlin said on Thursday. White House and European officials said on Wednesday that they believed Putin had been misled by advisers who were too scared to tell him how poorly the conflict in Ukraine was going or how badly Western sanctions had hit Russia. "To our regret - and, in fact, this probably even causes our concern - it turns out that neither the State Department nor the Pentagon has real information about what is happening in the Kremlin," Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters.

  • Trump tells supporter ‘you don’t look gay’ at Mar-a-Lago fundraiser

    Ex-president backed major anti-LGBTQ policies in office

  • Scoop: Key Trump aide’s absence a new clue in Jan. 6 records gap

    On Jan. 6, 2021, during an apparent seven-hour gap in White House call logs that the House select committee investigating the attack is now trying to piece together, then-President Trump's executive assistant, Molly Michael, was absent for most of the day, three sources with direct knowledge tell Axios.Why it matters: Though sources said the Trump White House's already spotty record-keeping operation had virtually collapsed by the final weeks of his presidency, Michael's absence is a previously

  • Gaetz sends Nadler hard drive containing contents of Hunter Biden's laptop

    Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., sent a hard drive containing the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., on Wednesday, one day after he requested that it be entered into the Congressional Record.

  • Stephen Colbert Eviscerates His Network CBS For Hiring Trump's 'Craven Toady'

    "The Late Show" host threw in a four-letter word to punctuate his displeasure.

  • Trump's 8-hour gap: Minute-by-minute during Jan. 6 riot

    Details may still turn up; the former president was known to use various cell phones and often bypassed the White House switchboard, placing calls directly. Trump entered the Oval Office at 11:08 a.m. By that time, about 400 pro-Trump demonstrators had already massed at the Capitol. Trump placed a call to Vice President Mike Pence — their only conversation of the day.

  • Pelosi declines to call for Clarence Thomas to resign from the Supreme Court but calls his wife, Ginni, 'an admitted and proud contributor to a coup'

    "I don't think he should have ever been appointed," Pelosi said of Thomas, while calling for the Supreme Court to have a code of ethics.

  • Why conservatives are so mad about Hunter Biden

    Why conservatives are so mad about Hunter Biden

  • Brian Laundrie’s parents say their silence couldn’t inflict ‘emotional distress’ on Gabby Petito family

    Brian Laundrie's family claimed they can’t be held civilly liable for “silence" and asked a court on Wednesday to toss a lawsuit which accused them of hindering the search for Gabby Petito.

  • MLB umpires will start announcing replay review decisions to ballpark crowds

    This is not an April Fool's joke, though it definitely seems like it could be.

  • Russian Troops Suffer ‘Acute Radiation Sickness’ After Digging Chernobyl Trenches

    SeanGallupSeveral hundred Russian soldiers were forced to hastily withdraw from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine after suffering “acute radiation sickness” from contaminated soil, according to Ukrainian officials.The troops, who dug trenches in a contaminated Red Forest near the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history, are now reportedly being treated in a special medical facility in Gomel, Belarus. The forest is so named because thousands of pine trees turned red during the 19

  • Chris Rock rejects audience member's cursing out of Will Smith at his Boston show

    Chris Rock continues to keep things positive. The comedian, 57, returned to The Wilbur in Boston on Thursday, following two standup shows the night before at which he broke his silence about the 94th Academy Awards.