  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Psaki: No circumstance where Biden would fire Fauci

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended Dr. Anthony Fauci amid growing criticism of the nation's top infectious disease expert among Republicans after the release of thousands of pages of his emails from the early months of the pandemic. (June 4)

Video Transcript

JEN PSAKI: Here's what we know, Peter. We know that Dr. Fauci and many members of the NIH team, medical and science experts, because of their work over the last 10 years, we have developed a focus, an effort, an apparatus to fight this pandemic, and we are grateful to them for their work. Everybody wants to get to the bottom of the origin-- Former Secretary Pompeo, President Biden, Democrats and Republicans across the board.

We all share a concern about the challenge, and that is the intransigence at times by the Chinese in providing data and providing information. We share agreement on that. We all want to get to the bottom of what happened here.

Dr. Fauci is a renowned public servant, a civil servant, I should say, career civil servant. He's overseen management of multiple global health crisis. And attacks launched on him are certainly something we wouldn't stand by. I understand there's interest in the emails. He's answered a lot of questions on the emails. I don't think I'm going to have much more to add on them from here.

- Do you think the attacks are political against Dr. Fauci?

JEN PSAKI: I'm going to let Dr. Fauci speak to his own defense of his emails from 17 months ago, before this president even took office.

- Just since you mentioned Dr. Fauci again, can you imagine any circumstance where President Biden would ever fire him?

JEN PSAKI: No. Go ahead.

Recommended Stories

  • Granholm joins Manchin in West Virginia to tout clean energy

    Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm joined a key member of the U.S. Senate in West Virginia on Thursday to promote the role that the once-booming coal-producing state will play in the development of clean energy. Sen. Joe Manchin and Granholm were joined at a news conference in Morgantown with partners in a collaboration to build a ship, in part using steel manufactured in landlocked West Virginia, to transport parts for U.S. offshore wind development projects.

  • U.S. expresses 'deep concern' about Guatemala anti-corruption backlash

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed "deep concern" to his Guatemalan counterpart on Friday about efforts to abolish a leading anti-corruption unit in the attorney general's office, a U.S. spokesman said. The call between Blinken and Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo took place ahead of a visit to Guatemala by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris from Sunday. The Biden administration has made the fight against corruption a central plank of its foreign policy strategy.

  • U.S. appeals court rules Trump policy improperly denied protection to walruses

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) -A U.S. federal appeals court ruled on Thursday that the Trump administration improperly denied Endangered Species Act protections to Pacific walruses, animals reliant on diminishing Arctic sea ice for survival. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under the Obama administration concluded in 2011 that designating walruses as "threatened" under the wildlife protection law was warranted, and the marine mammal was put in line for formal listing. But Fish and Wildlife reversed itself in 2017 under then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, determining that a listing and protections that come with it were not called for.

  • Infrastructure, taxes and Dr. Fauci's pandemic emails make headlines in Washington

    Recently published emails to and from Dr. Anthony Fauci shed light on the U.S. response in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, Washington Post congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor, and Washington Examiner political and investigative reporter Sarah Westwood join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details, as well as the latest on infrastructure negotiations, and the investigation involving Florida GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz.

  • White House selects destinations for first wave of vaccine donations

    The Biden administration on Thursday laid out its framework for sharing vaccines for the world and named the recipients of the first 25 million doses, taking a major step toward becoming a global vaccine supplier.Why it matters: The U.S. had until recently been the only major vaccine producer to keep virtually its entire supply at home, while countries looked to Russia or China for doses. But Biden has pledged to share at least 80 million doses this month and additional shipments beyond that.Sta

  • Scoop: Bush family nonprofit’s $5 million deal with a China influence group

    A nonprofit affiliated with the late former President George H.W. Bush agreed to accept $5 million from a policy group at the center of China's U.S. influence efforts, Axios has learned.Why it matters: As tensions escalate between the U.S. and China, leaders with the George H.W. Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations have sounded off for closer ties — and while criticizing Beijing in some cases, have toed China's line on some major geopolitical issues.Get market news worthy of your time with A

  • Tom Hanks urges US educators to teach students about Tulsa race massacre

    Actor writes in New York Times that he ‘never read a page of any school history book’ about 1921 massacreOpinion: America is recognising Tulsa. Reparations are next Hanks said he and his industry were part of the problem, having helped ‘shape what is history and what is forgotten’. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA In an essay lamenting the long neglect of the Tulsa race massacre, the Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks said “white educators and school administrators” in the US had “omitted the volatile

  • Canada negotiates option for an extra 3 million Pfizer COVID-19 doses - Trudeau

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada has negotiated an option with Pfizer Inc for an extra 3 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a briefing on Friday. Trudeau said the government was on track to meet its target of inoculating everyone who wanted to be protected against the coronavirus by the end of September. Trudeau said 65% of Canadians aged 12 and over had received at least one dose, the highest rate in the Group of 20 nations.

  • Jaguars owner unveils plans to develop downtown Jacksonville

    Before Urban Meyer agreed to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars, he needed some assurances from team owner Shad Khan. Meyer wanted facility upgrades that included improved nutrition, training, recovery and treatment areas for players. The “culture of excellence,” Meyer calls it.

  • Reports: Cam Newton leaves Patriots practice early with bone bruise in throwing hand

    Newton reportedly suffered the injury when his hand collided with a helmet.

  • Stonewall urges employers to drop mother for 'parent who has given birth' to boost equality ranking

    Stonewall has advised organisations to replace the term mother with “parent who has given birth” to help boost their ranking on an equality leaderboard, The Telegraph can reveal. The controversial charity has advised employers wishing to be included on their Workplace Equality Index that they must remove all gendered language, and allow those who self-identify as a woman to use female toilets and changing rooms. The Ministry of Justice – which comes in fifth in the leadership board – has said th

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Be at 2021's Trooping the Colour

    Here's why they are missing the Queen's annual birthday parade.

  • Fox News’ Chris Wallace Dismisses Jake Tapper’s ‘Moral Posturing’ in Rejecting GOP Guests Who Spout Election Lies

    Fox News’ Chris Wallace gave CNN’s Jake Tapper somewhat of an eye-roll on Friday, dismissing the other anchor’s “moral posturing” when it comes to booking — or not booking — certain Republicans as cable news guests. The two actually gave dueling statements in Friday’s Politico Playbook. “I don’t think moral posturing goes well with newsgathering,” Wallace told the outlet. Tapper previously said he had a “philosophy” against giving airtime to GOP representatives who push conspiracies about the 20

  • ‘It will be beautiful again’: how California’s redwood forest is recovering after last year’s wildfires

    Big Basin state park, scorched last August in the CSU Complex fire, is showing signs of rebirth in its majestic redwood trees The headquarters at Big Basin Redwoods state park was destroyed by the CSU Complex fire last August. Photograph: Gabrielle Canon/The Guardian There are spots inside Big Basin Redwoods state park that appear to be frozen in time. Roughly 10 months after the CSU Complex fire burned 97% of California’s oldest park, some trees still smoke and smolder. An open champagne bottle

  • Disney’s Avengers Campus Is Cool, Not Spectacular

    The Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to life at last, in Disney California Adventure's brand new Avengers Campus. And we got to take a tour. The post Disney’s Avengers Campus Is Cool, Not Spectacular appeared first on Nerdist.

  • The U.S. economy is 'entering boomtown': economist

    As economic activity bounces back and the labor market continues to improve, RSM Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas told Yahoo Finance Live the U.S. economy is “entering boomtown.”

  • FBI Director Wray likens the White House's urgency to address ransomware attacks to post-9/11 alarm

    FBI Director Wray likens the White House's urgency to address ransomware attacks to post-9/11 alarm

  • West Virginia gov: Bank deceived family for loan guarantee

    In a new court filing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice blamed a bankrupt U.K. bank for fraudulently inducing him into personally guaranteeing $700 million in loans that were taken out by his companies. In the amended complaint filed Friday, Justice's family and coal companies claim that Greensill Capital U.K. “perpetrated a continuous and highly profitable fraud." Justice told reporters Tuesday that the loans are "a burden on our family beyond belief.”

  • Biden proposes minimum corporate tax rate to fund $1 trillion infrastructure spending

    President Joe Biden proposed an infrastructure package worth $1 trillion in new spending that would be funded without raising the corporate tax rate during a meeting Wednesday with the top Republican negotiator on the package. The new pitch aims to avoid Republican scorn by sidestepping the president's previously proposed corporate tax rate hike. It would instead implement a minimum corporate tax rate of 15%, aimed at some of the most profitable corporations in the country.

  • Portland General Electric's (NYSE:POR) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Portland General Electric Company ( NYSE:POR ) will increase its dividend on the 15th of July to US$0.43. This makes...