Psaki: No circumstance where Biden would fire Fauci

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended Dr. Anthony Fauci amid growing criticism of the nation's top infectious disease expert among Republicans after the release of thousands of pages of his emails from the early months of the pandemic. (June 4)

Video Transcript

JEN PSAKI: Here's what we know, Peter. We know that Dr. Fauci and many members of the NIH team, medical and science experts, because of their work over the last 10 years, we have developed a focus, an effort, an apparatus to fight this pandemic, and we are grateful to them for their work. Everybody wants to get to the bottom of the origin-- Former Secretary Pompeo, President Biden, Democrats and Republicans across the board.

We all share a concern about the challenge, and that is the intransigence at times by the Chinese in providing data and providing information. We share agreement on that. We all want to get to the bottom of what happened here.

Dr. Fauci is a renowned public servant, a civil servant, I should say, career civil servant. He's overseen management of multiple global health crisis. And attacks launched on him are certainly something we wouldn't stand by. I understand there's interest in the emails. He's answered a lot of questions on the emails. I don't think I'm going to have much more to add on them from here.

- Do you think the attacks are political against Dr. Fauci?

JEN PSAKI: I'm going to let Dr. Fauci speak to his own defense of his emails from 17 months ago, before this president even took office.

- Just since you mentioned Dr. Fauci again, can you imagine any circumstance where President Biden would ever fire him?

JEN PSAKI: No. Go ahead.