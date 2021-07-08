Psaki praised Richardson following suspension ahead of Tokyo Olympics

During a White House briefing on Friday, press secretary Jen Psaki said sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension ahead of the Olympic Games after a testing positive for marijuana was a decision by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, not the U.S. government, but praised Richardson as being an “inspiring young woman who ... happens to be one of the fastest women in the world.”

Video Transcript

- Thanks, Jen. Sha'Carri Richardson, the US track star, has been suspended following a positive test for marijuana use. Does the president support that penalty, or does he want to see her be able to represent the United States fully at the Olympic Games this summer?

JEN PSAKI: I would say first that this was an independent decision made by the US Anti-Doping Agency and not a decision that would be made by the US government as is appropriate. And we will certainly leave them the space and room to make their decisions about anti-doping policies that need to be implemented.

I will also note that Sha'Carri Richardson is an inspiring young woman who went-- has gone through a lot personally. And I think-- and she also happens to be one of the fastest women in the world, and that's an important part of the story as well. So this is an independent decision by the US Anti-Doping Agency, but I also felt it was important to note who she is and her history.