KENOSHA, Wisc. (Reuters) -The judge in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse said on Friday he would allow the jury to consider lesser charges in the shooting of one of two men the defendant is charged with killing during racial justice protests in a Wisconsin city last year. But Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder ruled against the prosecution's request to allow the jury to consider a lesser charge in the killing of a second man. Rittenhouse, 18, is charged in the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020.