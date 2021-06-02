  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Psaki says Biden's comments about Manchin and Sinema were not a criticism: 'He considers them both friends'

Oma Seddiq
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
jen psaki
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a daily press briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on June 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. Psaki held a daily news briefing to answer questions from members of the press. Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • Biden did not criticize Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema in a speech on Tuesday, according to Psaki.

  • "He considers them both friends," Psaki said about Biden's view of the two Democrats.

  • Psaki said that Manchin's and Sinema's "independent streaks" are well known.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday pushed back on claims that President Joe Biden took a swipe at Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema during a speech the day before.

"What the president was simply conveying is that his threshold, his litmus test, is not to see eye-to-eye on every single detail of every issue. And he doesn't with Senator Sinema and Senator Manchin," Psaki told reporters during a press conference. "He believes there's an opportunity to work together, to make progress, to find areas of common ground, even if you have areas of disagreement."

Psaki comments come after Biden, while speaking at an event on Tuesday, delved into the obstacles his administration is facing while trying to fulfill his agenda. He appeared to direct his comments at members of his own party, specifically Manchin and Sinema.

"I hear all the folks on TV saying, 'Why doesn't Biden get this done?'" he said. "Well, Biden only has a majority, effectively, of four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends. But we're not giving up."

Psaki said the president's remarks were not meant as a criticism of the lawmakers but rather a "commentary" on cable TV punditry.

"He considers them both friends. He considers them both good-working partners," Psaki added.

According to their voting records, Manchin and Sinema have not sided more with Republicans than Democrats, as Biden had claimed. Yet the moderate Democrats who represent red-leaning states, West Virginia and Arizona, respectively, did vote more with former President Donald Trump than some of their progressive colleagues had during his term. Under Biden, they both have voted 100% with him on every piece of legislation so far.

Still, the two have stepped out of line with other members of their party on certain issues. Manchin and Sinema have repeatedly expressed support for maintaining the Senate filibuster, whereas many Democrats have argued to abolish the procedural tool so they may quickly push through Biden's agenda. The 50-50 Senate currently presents a roadblock for Biden because it means that Republicans have an opportunity to block bills, which then don't get the 60 votes necessary to clear the filibuster.

Psaki said that Manchin's and Sinema's "independent streaks" are well known and "something I think they're both proud of."

She also made clear that Biden's comments on Tuesday did not reflect a new policy position and that his views on the filibuster remain unchanged.

"His view on the filibuster continues to be that there should be a path forward for Democrats and Republicans to make voting easier, to move forward on progress for the American people," Psaki said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Biden pushes more vaccines for 'summer of freedom'

    Free beer is the latest White House-backed incentive to persuade Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden announced a “month of action” Wednesday to get more shots into arms before July 4th and bring on a "summer of freedom". (June 2)

  • Biden plans to raise ransomware at Russian summit

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki says ransomware issues are going to be addressed at an upcoming Russian summit. "We're not taking any options off the table in terms of how we may respond," Psaki says. ​(June 6)

  • Biden to meet with Senator Shelley Moore Capito on infrastructure

    President Biden meets today with Senator Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican from West Virginia, to discuss efforts to reach a bipartisan infrastructure deal. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins "CBSN AM" to discuss this plus the fight over voting rights and oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

  • John Barrowman thanks fans for ‘support’ after claims he exposed himself on Doctor Who set

    Actor spoke out after admitting to ‘tomfoolery’ on set of BBC show

  • RuPaul confronts Drag Race Down Under star over use of blackface

    "I pray all of us can learn and grow from our mistakes."

  • Texas Dems, celebrate killing election bill while you can. It could come back worse

    Whether Republican leaders can agree on its provisions and get it done even in a 30-day special session remains to be seen, though.

  • The 139 Republicans Who Lied, Fueled An Insurrection And Then Voted To Cover It Up

    Don't forget the names of these GOP lawmakers who chose Donald Trump over American democracy. Twice.

  • 2 charged in Miami Beach shooting, DaBaby detained, released

    Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was detained for questioning in a shooting that wounded two people in Miami and later released, officials said Tuesday. Jonathan Kirk, DaBaby's legal name, was one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday, Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in a news release. According to arrest reports, Wisdom Awute, 21, and Christopher Urena, 29, both face charges of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault.

  • Doncic scores 42, leads Mavs over Clippers 105-100 in Game 5

    Something's got to give between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers. Neither team has won at home yet, and now it's the Mavs' turn. Luka Doncic scored 42 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. hit two free throws with eight seconds left, and Dallas won 105-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.

  • OnPolitics: UFOs are no laughing matter 🛸

    Incidents of UFOs have captured the public imagination for decades. Now, a congressional report is set to be released this month.

  • Why This Penny Cryptocurrency Could Crush Dogecoin

    Notably, Oxen offers far greater utility than Dogecoin, which could help it gain traction. Oxen tokens are the currency of the Oxen blockchain, a network that supports anonymous communications and transactions over the internet. People often confuse Bitcoin's decentralized nature with privacy and anonymity.

  • Pelosi rules out having Biden create Jan. 6 commission

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is ruling out a presidential commission to study the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, telling House Democrats on Tuesday that having President Joe Biden appoint a panel is unworkable even after the Senate blocked an independent probe last week. Pelosi laid out possible next steps after Friday’s Senate vote, in which Senate Republicans blocked legislation to create an independent, bipartisan panel to investigate the siege by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

  • Bibi’s Trying to Pull a Donald, and the GOP Is There For Him

    REUTERSIt appears that Benjamin Netanyahu is finally on his way out as Israel’s prime minister. With just minutes to spare ahead of a midnight deadline on Wednesday, opposition leader Yair Lapid notified Israel’s president that he had formed a new government.But if Netanyahu's 12-year run is indeed at an end, expect key segments of the GOP to treat Bibi as though he had not lost power, much as they continue to venerate Donald Trump and look at Joe Biden’s victory as illegitimate.Israel has emerg

  • Blowout in New Mexico special election a hopeful sign for Democrats

    Democrat Melanie Stansbury won the special election in New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday night, cinching a landslide victory for her party. The state congresswoman outpaced her closest rival, state senate Republican Mark Moores, by more than 32,000 votes in the solidly blue district previously occupied by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Going into election night, Democrats were optimistic that their past sweeping leads in the district could indicate a similar outcome for Stansbury as they faced pressure to parallel previous winning margins to avoid speculation that the district could flip in 2022.

  • Damian Lillard posts pointed message after Blazers' Game 5 loss

    While disappointed with the Blazers' Game 5 loss despite his heroic performance, Damian Lillard pointed out that "first to 4" is all that matters.

  • Russian opposition activist sent to jail amid crackdown

    A Russian court on Wednesday sent a prominent opposition activist to jail pending a probe, as authorities continue to crack down on dissent ahead of September's parliamentary election. In the southern city of Krasnodar, a court ordered Andrei Pivovarov, the head of the Open Russia movement that has just disbanded itself, to be held for two months pending an investigation, rejecting the defense’s appeal against his arrest. Last week, Open Russia’s leaders dissolved the group to protect its members from prosecution after Russian authorities designated it as an “undesirable” organization along with more than 30 others, using a 2015 law that made membership in such organizations a criminal offense.

  • Trump closes his ‘beacon of freedom’ website a month after launching it

    Jason Miller, senior aide to former president, confirms closing of the ‘From the Desk of Donald J Trump’ online communication tool Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, on 28 February 2021. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters Donald Trump has discontinued the blog-type website he launched in a fanfare less than a month ago as “a beacon of freedom” and “a place to speak freely and safely”. Jason Miller, a senior aide to the former US preside

  • CG: WSH@ATL - 6/2/21

    Condensed Game: Yan Gomes belted a go-ahead home run and Juan Soto launched a two-run home run to lead the Nationals to a 5-3 win over

  • George P. Bush running for attorney general in Texas

    George P. Bush on Wednesday launched his next political move: a run for Texas attorney general in 2022 that puts the scion of a Republican dynasty against a GOP incumbent shadowed by securities fraud charges and an FBI investigation. Bush, who has served as Texas' land commissioner since 2015, is the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and the nephew and grandson of two former presidents.

  • Why this surprising marriage of Arabs and Israeli Right-wingers could quickly end in divorce

    It was the political photo opp that many thought impossible: a centrist, a staunch right-winger and an Arab party leader sitting together, pens at the ready to sign an agreement on forming an Israeli government. On the left of the photograph sits Yair Lapid, the centrist leader of Yesh Atid, who on Wednesday night announced he had formed a coalition that could oust prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu within a fortnight. In the middle is Naftali Bennett, a right-wing firebrand who dreams of expandi