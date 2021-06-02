Psaki says Biden's comments about Manchin and Sinema were not a criticism: 'He considers them both friends'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a daily press briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on June 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. Psaki held a daily news briefing to answer questions from members of the press. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Biden did not criticize Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema in a speech on Tuesday, according to Psaki.

"He considers them both friends," Psaki said about Biden's view of the two Democrats.

Psaki said that Manchin's and Sinema's "independent streaks" are well known.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday pushed back on claims that President Joe Biden took a swipe at Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema during a speech the day before.

"What the president was simply conveying is that his threshold, his litmus test, is not to see eye-to-eye on every single detail of every issue. And he doesn't with Senator Sinema and Senator Manchin," Psaki told reporters during a press conference. "He believes there's an opportunity to work together, to make progress, to find areas of common ground, even if you have areas of disagreement."

Psaki comments come after Biden, while speaking at an event on Tuesday, delved into the obstacles his administration is facing while trying to fulfill his agenda. He appeared to direct his comments at members of his own party, specifically Manchin and Sinema.

"I hear all the folks on TV saying, 'Why doesn't Biden get this done?'" he said. "Well, Biden only has a majority, effectively, of four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends. But we're not giving up."

Psaki said the president's remarks were not meant as a criticism of the lawmakers but rather a "commentary" on cable TV punditry.

"He considers them both friends. He considers them both good-working partners," Psaki added.

According to their voting records, Manchin and Sinema have not sided more with Republicans than Democrats, as Biden had claimed. Yet the moderate Democrats who represent red-leaning states, West Virginia and Arizona, respectively, did vote more with former President Donald Trump than some of their progressive colleagues had during his term. Under Biden, they both have voted 100% with him on every piece of legislation so far.

Still, the two have stepped out of line with other members of their party on certain issues. Manchin and Sinema have repeatedly expressed support for maintaining the Senate filibuster, whereas many Democrats have argued to abolish the procedural tool so they may quickly push through Biden's agenda. The 50-50 Senate currently presents a roadblock for Biden because it means that Republicans have an opportunity to block bills, which then don't get the 60 votes necessary to clear the filibuster.

Psaki said that Manchin's and Sinema's "independent streaks" are well known and "something I think they're both proud of."

She also made clear that Biden's comments on Tuesday did not reflect a new policy position and that his views on the filibuster remain unchanged.

"His view on the filibuster continues to be that there should be a path forward for Democrats and Republicans to make voting easier, to move forward on progress for the American people," Psaki said.

