Psaki says Kamala Harris has a 'hard job' in response to report calling the VP's office a 's---show'

Jen Psaki dismissed recent reporting that criticized Kamala Harris' work environment.

"She has a challenging job, a hard job," Psaki told reporters Friday.

Politico and Axios published reports this week describing Harris' office as dysfunctional.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday dismissed recent reports about Vice President Kamala Harris' office being an "abusive" work environment.

"I try not to speak to or engage on anonymous reports or anonymous sources," Psaki told reporters during a press conference, referencing reporting this week from Politico and Axios in which several unnamed officials blasted the vice president's workplace as tense and unhealthy.

"I will say that the vice president is an incredibly important partner to the president," Psaki continued. "She has a challenging job, a hard job. And she has a great, supportive team of people around her. But other than that I'm not going to have any more comments on those reports."

Politico spoke with 22 current and former aides to the vice president and officials in the Biden administration familiar with Harris' operation, who described an unhappy and dysfunctional work atmosphere.

"It's not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated," one person close to the matter told Politico. "It's not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s---."

Several administration officials interviewed by Axios echoed the sentiment, calling the office a "s---show."

Like Psaki on Friday, many White House officials have pushed back on the reports and rejected the criticism.

Harris' chief spokesperson Symone Sanders said that "people are not fighting every day" in the vice president's office, according to Axios.

"There's not consternation among aides," she said. "That is not true."

