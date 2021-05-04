Psaki Dubiously Claims Migrant Influx ‘Began during the Trump Administration’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caroline Downey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

At a briefing Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the influx of migrants arriving at the southern border “began during and was exacerbated by the Trump administration.”

Migrant encounters at the border have increased steadily since May 2020, but skyrocketed in February 2021 after the Biden administration assumed office, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

“After four years of an immigration system rooted in destructive and chaotic policies, President Biden is taking the challenge head on and is building a fair, orderly, and human immigration system. That’s our objective,” Psaki remarked.

The dramatic jump in border apprehensions coincided with the timing of an array of Biden administration executive actions, including a temporary deportation moratorium; a pause in border wall construction; a recall of the “Remain in Mexico” policy which required asylum-seekers to wait in their home countries until their claims were processed; and other reversals of Trump-era enforcement measures.

Border patrol detained 172,331 migrants in March, breaking a 15-year record. Additionally, a record number of unaccompanied minors were taken into custody. HHS and the Biden administration scrambled to accommodate the number of undocumented children, with many detention facilities along the border being overwhelmed and strapped for resources.

Migrants interviewed at the southern border have repeatedly cited Biden’s immigration policies as the impetus for their journey and survey data shows that migrants and the traffickers who prey on them scrutinize policy in determining when to make the journey.

At a news conference on March 25, Biden characterized the increase in illegal crossings as a seasonal incidence not resulting from his policies.

“The truth of the matter is: Nothing has changed,” Biden said. “It happens every single, solitary year.”

Addressing reporters in the briefing room Tuesday, Psaki commented that the Department of Homeland Security will also begin “reuniting families that were separated by the policies of the previous administration.”

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to start reunifying migrant families

    Four migrant families separated at the border by the Trump administration will be reunited this week.That's according to the White House. It's a small step toward fulfilling a campaign promise by U.S. President Joe Biden.The prior administration's so-called "zero-tolerance" policy prosecuted parents who crossed the border illegally, and separated thousands of children from their parents without a plan to reunite them. In many cases, parents were deported without their kids.Biden called family separations under Trump a "human tragedy." [BIDEN ON FEBRUARY 2, 2021] "We're going to work to undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration that literally not figuratively ripped children from the arms of their families - their mothers and fathers at the border, and with no plan."On a call with reporters, the head of the Department of Homeland Security gave no specific details about the families but said the children were in the U.S. and parents would be allowed to enter through a process called "humanitarian parole."Lee Gelernt, lead attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, estimates that there may be more than a thousand children still separated from their parents.In recent months, the Biden administration has been grappling with a sharp rise in migrant crossings at the border -mostly from Central America.In some cases, families with children are being sent back across the border to Mexico.

  • Psaki Pushes Back on Claim that Teachers Union Dictated CDC Reopening Guidance: ‘That’s False’

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki rejected claims that a powerful teachers union influenced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for reopening schools, in a press conference on Tuesday. A reporter asked Psaki to respond to the allegations, particularly from Senator Tom Cotton, (R., Ark.), who said on Monday that “We shouldn’t have a politicized public health bureaucracy like the CDC answering at the beck and call of the teachers’ unions.” “First of all, that’s false,” Psaki said. “It’s actually long-standing best practice for the CDC to engage with organizations and groups that are going to be impacted by guidance and recommendations issued by the agency.” Psaki added, “the CDC engaged with around 50 stakeholders that are on the front lines of this pandemic and have requisite perspective for the guidance.” Psaki’s comments come following revelations that the American Federation of Teachers, one of the nation’s largest teachers unions, influenced CDC guidance on reopening schools, according to emails obtained by Americans for Public Trust and reported by the New York Post. For example, the CDC adopted language suggested by the AFT saying that “a new update of these [reopening] guidelines may be necessary” if a new coronavirus variant causes high community transmission. The Biden administration has struggled to reopen schools following a year of closures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, with much of the opposition stemming from teachers unions. Currently, 47 percent of U.S. school districts are open for in-person learning full time, with 48 percent operating a hybrid in-person and remote learning schedule and 4 percent still all-remote.

  • Blinken Defends Biden’s Border Policy, Says U.S. Will Continue To Accept Migrant Kids

    The secretary of state said the border is "not open," but the U.S. won't reject migrant children. "It’s the right thing to do," he told "60 Minutes."

  • Schumer ‘Actively Exploring’ Granting Citizenship to Millions of Illegal Immigrants Without GOP Support

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) told members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus that he is “actively exploring” ways to grant citizenship to millions of illegal immigrants via budget reconciliation, two people familiar with the discussions told the New York Times. Passing such legislation via budget reconciliation rules would require a simple majority vote in the Senate, rather than the filibuster-proof threshold of 60 votes required for most legislation. Schumer is reportedly considering passing the citizenship bill along with President Biden’s infrastructure bill via reconciliation, should negotiations over a standalone immigration bill break down. However, it is unclear whether the move would receive approval of the Senate parliamentarian, who interprets and arbitrates Senate rules and procedures. Senator John Cornyn (R., Texas) was skeptical that the parliamentarian would allow legislation to legalize undocumented immigrants to pass via budget reconciliation. “I think they’re dreaming; I don’t think the parliamentarian will allow that. That’s not really the purpose of reconciliation,” Cornyn told the Times. Cornyn also emphasized that “before we can do anything meaningful on immigration, we’re going to have to deal with the current crisis at the border.” Sources familiar with Schumer’s thinking believe he will argue that there is precedent for using the procedure to change immigration policy. Republicans, including Cornyn, supported the use budget reconciliation to reclaim unused visas in 2005, although that was a more limited action that what Schumer would be proposing in this case. Members of the Hispanic Caucus have previously stated that the president is open to passing immigration reform via budget reconciliation if Democrats don’t receive GOP support. Biden generally “supports passing certain immigration reforms by reconciliation if we can’t get the 10 Republican votes,” Representative Darren Soto (D., Fla.) told Politico in mid-April. Biden released his immigration bill in January, calling to legalize roughly 11 million migrants currently residing in the U.S.

  • The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in May

    Netflix's "Master of None," created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, returns this month for its third season after a four-year hiatus.

  • Corporations aren't 'woke,' they just know their customers. Watch and learn, Republicans.

    Why are corporations for democracy, against racism and invested in fighting climate change? They're trying to please people and turn profits.

  • Your COVID vaccine booster might be a patch or a pill

    The next generation of COVID vaccines may come in different forms and might even help prevent future pandemics.

  • Gov. Whitmer among 7 awarded for courage by JFK Foundation

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and six other people who risked their own health and safety to help and protect others during the coronavirus pandemic will receive Profile in Courage awards next month, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced Tuesday. The recipients, who also include a grocery story owner, a delivery driver, a nurse and an activist, were selected from among thousands of nominations submitted by people around the country, the foundation said in a statement. The award is named after Kennedy’s 1957 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Profiles in Courage,” about eight U.S. senators who risked their careers by taking principled stands for unpopular positions.

  • U.S. COVID vaccine supply to shift to states in need

    Vaccines have been allocated state by state based on population - a formula the Biden administration held to even as some states such as Michigan saw increases in coronavirus infections.Under the new policy, unordered doses would be made available to states with a more immediate need, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters."They can still order ... up to their full allocation based on population," Psaki said. "They can also order less than their full allocation and ... the doses that are not being given to that state will then go into kind of an overarching supply that could then be distributed to other states by population."The shift, first reported by the Washington Post, was conveyed to governors by the Biden administration on Tuesday.

  • Biden calls gun violence in the US an epidemic, but what has he done to pass new laws?

    Major gun control legislation is still pending after a slew of mass shootings at the beginning of 2021, so what has the Biden administration done?

  • Dear anti-vaxxers: How about heading back to school for a science lesson?

    I’ve also discovered a cache of vaccine deniers, which is now one more thing that the coronavirus has taught me about people that I wish I didn’t know.

  • Curious pup with head stuck in wheel saved by Montana firefighters. Photos show how

    “When we say we’ve seen almost everything, occasionally we still get surprised with something new, like this weekend,” firefighters said.

  • Universal pre-K: Common sense or calamity?

    President Biden has proposed providing free schools to all 3-and-4-year-olds, but critics say the plan would do more harm than good.

  • The Elizabeth Warren ally just picked to oversee US student loans could help make her debt-cancelation dream come true

    Borrowers are waiting for action on the $1.7 trillion student-debt crisis, and Richard Cordray's appointment may have just brought it a lot closer.

  • Fact Check: The United States is, was, and will always be a racist country

    Opinion: If racism is not responsible for the continued degradation and positionality of Black and Brown Americans, then what is? If a Black Republican and Black Democrat walked into a bar, one wouldn’t usually expect them to agree on anything let alone that racism, in the United States especially, is a thing of the past. In his rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress, Scott, the Senate’s only Black Republican, sought to offer an alternative to the Biden agenda while defending the GOP, and the nation at large, against charges of systemic racism.

  • Questioning the Climate-Change Narrative

    Editor’s Note: The following are extracts from Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters, by Steven E. Koonin. The first two, which are brief, are from the introduction. One sets out the basic thesis of the book, and the other is a summary of Koonin’s background. The third, which is lengthier and lightly edited, comes from a chapter entitled “Apocalypses That Ain’t,” wherein Koonin discusses climate change’s effect on the economy. From the Introduction ‘The Science.” We’re all supposed to know what “The Science” says. “The Science,” we’re told, is settled. How many times have you heard it? Humans have already broken the earth’s climate. Temperatures are rising, sea level is surging, ice is disappearing, and heat waves, storms, droughts, floods, and wildfires are an ever-worsening scourge on the world. Greenhouse-gas emissions are causing all of this. And unless they’re eliminated promptly by radical changes to society and its energy systems, “The Science” says earth is doomed. Well . . . not quite. Yes, it’s true that the globe is warming, and that humans are exerting a warming influence upon it. But beyond that — to paraphrase the classic movie The Princess Bride: “I do not think ‘The Science’ says what you think it says.” For example, both the research literature and government reports that summarize and assess the state of climate science say clearly that heat waves in the U.S. are now no more common than they were in 1900, and that the warmest temperatures in the U.S. have not risen in the past 50 years. When I tell people this, most are incredulous. Some gasp. And some get downright hostile. But these are almost certainly not the only climate facts you haven’t heard. Here are three more that might surprise you, drawn directly from recent published research or the latest assessments of climate science published by the U.S. government and the U.N.: Humans have had no detectable impact on hurricanes over the past century. Greenland’s ice sheet isn’t shrinking any more rapidly today than it was 80 years ago. The net economic impact of human-induced climate change will be minimal through at least the end of this century. So what gives . . .? * * * I’m a scientist — I work to understand the world through measurements and observations, and then to communicate clearly both the excitement and the implications of that understanding. Early in my career, I had great fun doing this for esoteric phenomena in the realm of atoms and nuclei using high-performance computer modeling (which is also an important tool for much of climate science). But beginning in 2004, I spent about a decade turning those same methods to the subject of climate and its implications for energy technologies. I did this first as chief scientist for the oil company BP, where I focused on advancing renewable energy, and then as undersecretary for science in the Obama administration’s Department of Energy, where I helped guide the government’s investments in energy technologies and climate science. I found great satisfaction in these roles, helping to define and catalyze actions that would reduce carbon-dioxide emissions, the agreed-upon imperative that would “save the planet.” But then the doubts began . . . From Chapter Nine: ‘Apocalypses That Ain’t’ In 2018, on the day after Thanksgiving (Black Friday), the second volume of the Fourth National Climate Assessment (NCA2018) was released. It deals with the projected impacts of human-induced climate change, and it immediately generated the now familiar headlines warning of impending economic disaster, among them: “Climate change will wallop the US economy” (NBC News) “Climate report warns of grim economic consequences” (Fox News) “Climate change could cost US billions” (Financial Times) “US climate report warns of damaged environment and shrinking economy” (New York Times) Indeed, Key Message No. 2 of the report’s Chapter 29 reads: In the absence of more significant global mitigation efforts, climate change is projected to impose substantial damages on the US economy, human health, and the environment. Under scenarios with high emissions and limited or no adaptation, annual losses in some sectors are estimated to grow to hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century. Both the key message and the heated headlines greatly dismayed me — they’re clearly intended to be frightening. Yet I had studied the issue and knew that the projected net economic impacts were minimal. Let me explain. I first looked into the economic impacts of climate change the year before, in 2017, when one of the world’s largest investment organizations requested my advice on climate science. Since they’d asked that I cover economic impacts, I had carefully read what the U.N.’s Fifth Assessment Report (AR5) had to say on the matter. Projections of the economic impacts of a changing climate are highly uncertain. Of course, we already know there are great uncertainties in how the climate will change because of inadequate climate models and uncertainty in future emissions. And climate uncertainties are larger at the regional level than they are at the global level. For example, for the first five or six years of the recent California drought, many climate scientists said that human influences on the climate increased the risk of drought. Yet it took only about a year after the drought broke dramatically in 2016 for papers to appear claiming that a warming world would also mean a wetter California. Perhaps this is just the process of scientific understanding being refined. Less charitably, I get the distinct sense that the science is unsettled enough that any unusual weather can be “attributed” to human influences. In addition, climate is only one of many factors influencing economic development and well-being. Economic policies, trade, technology, and governance are also important, and these are different in different countries and can change in unpredictable ways. Economic measures are highly regional, and their future uncertainties are compounded by the uncertainty of regional climate predictions. It is particularly difficult to predict how, and how much, a rising temperature would damage a society economically in the face of so many unknowns — among them the role that might be played by adaptation measures such as the raising of sea walls or shifts in what crops are cultivated that minimize, or sometimes even exploit, the impact of climate changes. Despite those challenges, the AR5’s Working Group II — whose part of the assessment is devoted to the ecological and societal impacts of the changes in climate outlined by Working Group I — does say something about how world economic activity would be affected by a warming globe. Figure 9.4, a chart included in Unsettled, plots some 20 published estimates showing that the (by now familiar) projected global temperature rise of up to 3 °C by 2100 would negatively impact the global economy by — wait for it — 3 percent or less. For my talk to the investors, I provided some important context that was missing from the U.N. report. An impact of 3 percent in 2100 — some 80 years from now — translates to a decrease in the annual growth rate by an average of 3 percent divided by 80, or about 0.04 percent per year. The IPCC scenarios (discussed in Chapter 3) assume an average global annual growth rate of about 2 percent through 2100; the climate impact would then be a 0.04 percent decrease in that 2 percent growth rate, for a resulting growth rate of 1.96 percent. In other words, the U.N. report says that the economic impact of human-induced climate change is negligible, at most a bump in the road. In fact, the first point in the executive summary to its Chapter 10 is: For most economic sectors, the impact of climate change will be small relative to the impacts of other drivers (medium evidence, high agreement). Changes in population, age, income, technology, relative prices, lifestyle, regulation, governance, and many other aspects of socioeconomic development will have an impact on the supply and demand of economic goods and services that is large relative to the impact of climate change. A 2018 article written by one of the IPCC’s coordinating lead authors reviewed a further four years of published papers and came to a similar conclusion: The total economic impacts of climate change are negative, but modest on average, and . . . the severe impacts on less developed countries are caused primarily by poverty. The consensus on the minimal overall economic impact of rising temperatures is well known to experts, though it’s an inconvenient one for those wishing to sound the alarm on climate. I was dumbfounded when I asked a prominent environmental policy-maker about the U.N. assessment and the response was: “Yes, it’s unfortunate that the impact numbers are so small. At any rate, this background left me primed to weigh in on the breathless coverage that accompanied the release of Volume II of NCA2018. The last figure in that report’s final chapter is based on a 2017 paper published in Science magazine. It shows that projected direct damages to the U.S. economy at the end of the century grow with increasing global average temperature (shown as the anomaly relative to the 1980–2010 average). As in the IPCC projection for the world economy, the impacts on the U.S. are small: A very large warming of 5 °C (9 °F) at the end of the century would diminish the U.S. economy by 4 percent. (It’s worth noting that this 5 °C warming is relative to today’s temperatures, which are up 1 °C from pre-industrial values, making this equal to 6 °C of warming by the Paris Agreement accounting, which has set 1.5 °C as a goal.) Like the U.N. report, NCA2018 fails to put this in context, but I can do so quite simply: The U.S. economy has grown at an average annual rate of 3.2 percent since 1930 (it’s almost 20 times larger now that it was 90 years ago). Under the conservative assumption that annual economic growth will average 2 percent for the next 70 years, the U.S. economy will be four times larger in 2090 than it is today. The purported climate impact of 4 percent in 2090 then corresponds to two years of growth. In other words, an additional warming of 5 °C (9 °F) by 2090 would delay the growth of the U.S. economy to that time — 70 years from now — by only two years. . . . Within a few hours of the NCA2018’s release on Black Friday, I had drafted a short op-ed saying more or less what I have said here, which the Wall Street Journal published online on Monday. The next day, a prominent U.S. energy economist sent an email thanking me for making the point — alas, that person could never express that thanks publicly. The next week, one of the authors of the original 2017 research paper from which the estimates used in the assessment report were drawn expressed dismay at the way their results had been portrayed in the media. The climate-science establishment, most notably the authors of NCA2018, reacted to my op-ed with silence. They did nothing to address the media’s catastrophizing. Perhaps they were embarrassed by their own doom-mongering. Or perhaps, like the policy-maker I mentioned earlier who wished the impact numbers had been greater, it was precisely the coverage they’d been hoping for. As you’ve no doubt noticed yourself, the notion of climate-related economic disaster remains alive and well in the media and political dialogue. Economics has been called the “dismal science,” and I once joked to a prominent economist that the compounding of climate and economic projections is a “doubly dismal” enterprise. It is reasonable to expect that factors related to climate change — including shifts in agricultural conditions or variations in storm patterns — will have different economic impacts (and benefits) on certain populations and economic sectors. Yet contrary to popular belief, even the official assessment reports indicate that significant human-induced climate change would have negligible net economic impact on either the world or the U.S. economies by the end of this century.

  • 68% of Workers Today Are Banking on This Retirement Income Source -- but Should They Be?

    In the course of your retirement planning, make sure your anticipated income sources won't let you down.

  • Pfizer says COVID vaccine generated $3.5 billion in revenue in Q1

    Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine generated $3.5 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2021, which was nearly a fourth of the company's $14.6 billion income during the period, the pharmaceutical giant reported in an earnings call Tuesday.Why it matters: The vaccine was the biggest source of revenue for Pfizer — which, unlike some of its competitors — elected to collect the profit from sales of its vaccine, the New York Times notes. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Pfizer's operational revenues grew by 8% in the first few months of the year. Also unlike some of its competitors, the company did not to take federal funds from the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed.The big picture: Pfizer's vaccine "is disproportionately reaching the world’s rich" the New York Times reports, citing broad figures from the World Health Organization.Vaccines produced by China, India and Russia have become the primary source of doses delivered to poorer nations. Pfizer announced Tuesday it has shipped 430 million doses of the vaccine to 91 countries and territories around the world, though it did not specify how much have gone to developing nations. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sony announces investment and partnership with Discord to bring the chat app to PlayStation

    It's a big move and a fairly surprising one given how recently acquisition talks were in the air — Sony appears to have offered a better deal than Microsoft, taking an undisclosed minority stake in the company ahead of a rumored IPO. The closest we come to hearing what will actually happen is that the two companies plan to "bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year," which at least is easy enough to imagine.

  • Don Lemon Loses It Over Rick Santorum’s CNN Return: ‘It Was Horrible and Insulting!’

    CNNCNN anchor Don Lemon was absolutely beside himself on Monday night after CNN political commentator Rick Santorum showed no contrition during his first on-air appearance after his offensive remarks about Native American culture. Apologizing to viewers, Lemon said it was “horrible and insulting” that Santorum tried to “whitewash” his comments.Santorum sparked intense backlash last month when he claimed that “there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture” during a speech for a right-wing student organization. The former Pennsylvania senator also claimed Christian European settlers “birthed a nation from nothing” and that “there was nothing” in America before their arrival.Despite calls from Native American groups for CNN to fire Santorum, the network did not provide any public statement about Santorum or his remarks. Instead, CNN pointed media outlets to an outside spokesperson for the ex-senator, who said Santorum “had no intention of minimizing or in any way devaluing Native American culture.”Just days after the controversy, Santorum made his on-air return during a panel discussion on Cuomo Prime Time. Initially brought on to discuss the state of the Republican Party, Santorum was eventually confronted about his comments by anchor Chris Cuomo.“This seemed like you were trying to erase diversity in the interest of some white Christian right,” Cuomo said, prompting Santorum to claim he “misspoke” and was just talking about the founding documents of this country.“You have done this with homosexuality—comparing it to bestiality—same-sex marriage, minorities,” Cuomo further noted as Santorum let out a long groan.“If you looked at the whole speech, I was talking to a group of young people about the founding of the country and the importance of religious liberty in the country. It was all about the Founders,” Santorum insisted, adding that his comments were taken “out of context.”Moments later, during the handoff between Cuomo’s and Lemon’s shows, an irate Lemon unleashed a passionate and angry tirade over Santorum’s lack of contrition and the likelihood that the conservative pundit will face no repercussions.“I was furious watching that interview in my office. I cannot believe the first words out of his mouth weren’t ‘I’m sorry, I said something ignorant, I need to learn about the history of this country,’” the CNN anchor seethed. “No contrition! Didn’t talk about the suffering that Native Americans have had to deal with in this country.”“Did he actually think it was a good idea for him to come on television and try to whitewash the whitewash that he whitewashed?!” Lemon exclaimed. “It was horrible and insulting! And I apologize to the viewers who were insulted by it. I was sitting in my office furious because he’s done it so many times! So many times!”Cuomo then made an attempt both to rationalize Santorum’s behavior and defend bringing the former lawmaker on his show, two things Lemon appeared to be in no mood for.“I had him on because I want people to see what this is. There is no mystery for you guys,” Cuomo declared.“People know what it is,” Lemon fired back.After a bit of a back-and-forth over the merits of giving someone like Santorum airtime, during which Cuomo accused Lemon of wanting to “censor” the right-wing pundit, Lemon finally seemed to have had enough.“We gotta go because we are not going to agree,” Lemon said tersely.“I agree because I know where you are coming from and I love you, Don Lemon. We agree on the problem. What’s the solution? We’ve got to figure it out,” Cuomo responded.“Oh, I’ve got a solution, but anyways, not my decision,” Lemon quickly shot back.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.