Is PSB Industries's (EPA:PSB) CEO Salary Justified?

The CEO of PSB Industries (EPA:PSB) is François-Xavier Entremont. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does François-Xavier Entremont's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that PSB Industries is worth €68m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as €240k for the year to December 2018. Notably, the salary of €230k is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below €182m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be €285k.

So François-Xavier Entremont is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at PSB Industries, below.

Is PSB Industries Growing?

On average over the last three years, PSB Industries has shrunk earnings per share by 59% each year (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 5.1% over the last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the earnings per share is down. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has PSB Industries Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 29% over three years, some PSB Industries shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Remuneration for François-Xavier Entremont is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

After looking at EPS and total shareholder returns, it's certainly hard to argue the company has performed well, since both metrics are down. Few would argue that it's wise for the company to pay any more, before returns improve. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling PSB Industries shares (free trial).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

