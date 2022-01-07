PSC appoints Eric Veach as interim police captain

WVU Potomac State College recently named Eric Veach (center) as their interim police captain. On hand for the pinning of his captain bars on his uniform were WVU Police chief Sherry St. Clair (left) and Potomac State College president Jennifer Orlikoff.

KEYSER - Eric Veach, a 10-year veteran of the West Virginia University Potomac State College police department, has been named interim police captain.

“Eric is an experienced and knowledgeable officer who has spent many years serving Potomac State. We look forward to working with him as we continue to enhance our campus community while continuing to keep it safe,” said campus president Jennifer Orlikoff.

After graduating from Potomac State in 2004 with an associate degree in criminal justice, Veach attended the West Virginia State Police Academy. He graduated in 2008 with a class rank of four out of 44 officers. In 2019, he earned his Regents Bachelor of Arts degree from Potomac State College. He is also a 2001 graduate of Keyser High School.

Veach worked as a campus police officer at Potomac State College from 2007 to 2009. He left the department to serve as a deputy sheriff with the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department for four years. He returned to Potomac State in 2013 and in that time has held positions of sergeant and lieutenant.

He currently serves part time as a sergeant with the Piedmont Police Department.

“Captain Veach is a valued member of the WVU police department. We have a lot of confidence in him and we look forward to working with him and his team,” said WVU Police chief Sherry St. Clair.

“I look forward to serving the students and employees of the College and the local community as interim police captain for the Keyser campus,” said Veach.

This article originally appeared on Mineral Daily News-Tribune: WVU Potomac State College appoints Eric Veach as interim police captain