Are PSC Insurance Group Limited's (ASX:PSI) Mixed Financials Driving The Negative Sentiment?

With its stock down 4.0% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PSC Insurance Group (ASX:PSI). It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Specifically, we decided to study PSC Insurance Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PSC Insurance Group is:

6.7% = AU$27m ÷ AU$409m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.07 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

PSC Insurance Group's Earnings Growth And 6.7% ROE

On the face of it, PSC Insurance Group's ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.5%. Even so, PSC Insurance Group has shown a fairly decent growth in its net income which grew at a rate of 8.1%. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then performed a comparison between PSC Insurance Group's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 8.1% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is PSC Insurance Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is PSC Insurance Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

PSC Insurance Group has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 93%, meaning that it is left with only 7.3% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, PSC Insurance Group has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 65% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 18% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about PSC Insurance Group. Although the company has shown a pretty impressive growth in earnings, yet the low ROE and the low rate of reinvestment makes us skeptical about the continuity of that growth, especially when or if the business comes to face any threats. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

