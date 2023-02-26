PSC Insurance Group's (ASX:PSI) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) will increase its dividend on the 6th of April to A$0.052, which is 16% higher than last year's payment from the same period of A$0.045. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

PSC Insurance Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, PSC Insurance Group's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 116.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 75% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

PSC Insurance Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2016, the dividend has gone from A$0.024 total annually to A$0.12. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 26% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, things aren't all that rosy. PSC Insurance Group has seen earnings per share falling at 9.8% per year over the last five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

PSC Insurance Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think PSC Insurance Group's payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for PSC Insurance Group that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

