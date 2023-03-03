PSD custodian at Timnath schools receives deferred sentence in school threat case

A custodian with Poudre School District who was arrested after officials said he made threatening statements about the safety of others at Timnath Middle-High School entered a guilty plea Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of interfering with school staff, faculty or students.

He received a deferred sentence, court records show.

Cullin Bell, 21, will be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea and have the charge dismissed if he complies with a number of stipulations, a spokesperson for the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office explained Friday in an email. He will be allowed to continue to work during nonschool hours at specific PSD schools.

“The agreement was reached, in part, due to the DA Office’s understanding that PSD had performed their own internal threat assessment of Mr. Bell and determined that he did not present a threat to the school district, such that PSD was comfortable retaining Mr. Bell as an employee,” the DA’s office wrote in its email.

It went on to say: "Balanced against these considerations is the reality that Mr. Bell's poor choice caused real harm to the student community, their families, and PSD faculty and staff. There is no question that the subject of gun violence in our schools is a deeply traumatizing one. It is our hope that this outcome will highlight the serious consequences of Mr. Bell's words while also offering Mr. Bell a restorative path forward."

Bell must “remain law-abiding, not possess any firearms, complete a Making Better Choices course and comply with a no-contact order with the Poudre School District facilities, with the exception of nonschool hours at select schools,” the DA’s office wrote.

The plea agreement was approved in Larimer County Court by Judge Thomas Lynch.

Bell was arrested Jan. 12 at his Fort Collins home following an investigation by Timnath Police and Poudre School District officials, Police Chief Terry Jones said previously. The arrest was made, Jones said later that day, “just to be precautionary, in the interest of public safety. We will get this young man the help he needs.”

The investigation stemmed from allegations that Bell had “made concerning statements regarding the safety of others while working at TMHS,” Timnath Middle-High School principal Jesse Morrill wrote in an email sent the to staff and parents. The statements were “not made about a specific person or group of people,” Morrill wrote.

Bell was a night custodian assigned to Bethke Elementary School and the middle-high school, a Poudre School District spokesperson said. He had been employed by the district since Aug. 19, 2021, and was placed on paid administrative during the investigation that led to his arrest.

A PSD spokesperson was not immediately able to confirm his employment status Friday.

