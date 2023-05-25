PSD employee arrested on accusations he hit kindergartner on school bus multiple times

Fort Collins police arrested a Poudre School District paraprofessional Wednesday after reviewing video they say showed him hitting a kindergarten student with disabilities on a school bus multiple times.

Police were first notified of a possible assault on Tuesday, according to a news release sent by police Wednesday evening. The arrest followed an investigation by Fort Collins Police Services school resource officers working in collaboration with school and PSD staff, the school district said in a Wednesday night email to parents of students at Shepardson Elementary School.

In that email, the district identified the bus as No. 2253. Police say surveillance footage from the bus showed a Poudre School District paraprofessional hitting the student multiple times April 25, May 19 and May 22.

Tyler Zanella, 36, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Larimer County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including a felony and two misdemeanors. As of Wednesday evening, online court records did not list any pending cases against Zanella. Jail records still listed him as an inmate at 8:15 p.m., more than five hours after his arrest.

Zanella was placed on paid administrative leave by Poudre School District “as soon as staff became aware of the video footage, following district policies” and has since been terminated, PSD officials wrote in the email.

In Loveland: Police officer who injured 'uncooperative' woman fired for inappropriate force

Zanella had worked for PSD since Aug. 29, 2022. A PSD spokesperson declined to provide any additional information, including what other job duties Zanella has had with the district and if he worked on any other school buses or at any schools.

The student’s parents have been informed, according to the district's email to parents, which noted that the district will not identify them to protect their privacy.

Fort Collins police said officers have reason to believe there may be additional victims and asked anyone with information regarding this case or other cases involving Zanella to contact Officer Dexter Row at 970-472-3705.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Reporter Kelly Lyell covers education, breaking news, some sports and other topics of interest for the Coloradoan. Contact him at kellylyell@coloradoan.com, twitter.com/KellyLyell or facebook.com/KellyLyell.news.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Poudre School District employee accused of hitting student on bus