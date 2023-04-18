PSD middle school teacher arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse in 2002

A Poudre School District middle school teacher was arrested this weekend after a former student told law enforcement the teacher sexually abused him while he was a student in 2002.

A former student from Cache la Poudre Junior High — now named Cache la Poudre Middle School — made a report to law enforcement in January that one of his former teachers sexually abused him twice while he attended school there about 20 years ago, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

As a result of the investigation, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office arrested Robert Denise, 59, on Sunday. Denise has been charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child in a position of trust, a Class 3 felony.

Denise has been a teacher at Cache la Poudre Middle School since 1995, and that's the only job he's had while working for Poudre School District, according to district spokesperson Emily Shockley. In 1995, the school taught students in grades 7 through 9.

Denise had most recently been teaching social studies at the middle school before being placed on paid administrative leave in February, when the sheriff's office began their investigation, principal Alicia Bono told families in an email Monday.

Denise is next scheduled to appear in court April 18. He remained in Larimer County Jail as of Monday evening on a $1,000 bond. Because of the charges alleged and the man's job, law enforcement said it's possible there could be multiple victims. Anyone with information can contact investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586. Anonymous tips can be shared through Crime Stoppers at Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Resources for students, families

In the email to families Monday, Bono said the district's mental health team will rotate through the school's classrooms to speak with students. Families were also given instructions on how to contact the front office if their student needs support.

The school and the sheriff's office also shared information about the following resources available for all community members:

Child, Adolescent and Young Adult Connections (CAYAC): 970-221-3308

ChildSafe: childsafecolorado.org or 970-472-4133

Connections - Adult Services: 970-221-5551

Crawford Child Advocacy Center: crawfordcac.org or 970-407-9739

I Matter Colorado (up to six free, virtual counseling sessions): imattercolorado.org or yoimportocolorado.org for services in Spanish

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (free and confidential support 24/7): 988 (text or call); get help in Spanish: 988lifeline.org/help-yourself/en-espanol

Sexual Assault Victims Advocate (SAVA) Center: 970-472-4204

SummitStone Health Partners Community Crisis Center: 970-494-4200

