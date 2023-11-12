PSD shares data on enrollment trends, facility utilization, budgeting on its website

After pausing a controversial plan last month to consolidate five schools into three and bring many of its integrated services programs together in one building, Poudre School District is now sharing its data on declining enrollment, building utilization and Colorado school financing with the public on its website.

The school district launched a Long-Range Planning section at psdschools.org Thursday.

“We want to make it easier to find information about the complex challenges ahead,” district officials said in a news release.

Declining birth rates and declining student enrollment, Superintendent Brian Kingsley said, will lead to reduced funding of PSD and other school districts across the state. Those reductions, based on demographers’ projections of a 10% decrease in enrollment “over the next several years,” could cut $40 million annually from PSD’s budget of roughly $400 million, he told the Board of Education at an Oct. 10 meeting.

That information is repeated on the home page for the new Long-Range Planning section of the district’s website, noting in bold, “Our students have more diverse needs than ever, and we are preparing to support them with fewer resources.”

It goes on to note that the district faces facility maintenance and improvement needs of nearly $1 billion. Those include effective air-conditioning or comparable cooling systems at the 34 schools lacking them and new schools in the rapidly growing communities of Timnath, where the new middle-high school that opened last year is already overcrowded, and Wellington, which also had a new middle-high school open for the 2022-23 school year.

“A future PSD Board of Education will need to decide whether to ask voters to support a ballot measure” to fund those improvements, the home page reads.

The pause of the consolidation plan has slowed down what was going to be a two-year process that would also have included school boundary changes, the news release said.

A steering committee is being formed to “start the challenging and necessary work of evaluating the placement of educational programs, considering school and program modifications and modifying school attendance areas” in “the coming months,” the news release said.

PSD has put out a request for proposal to hire an independent, external facilitator to work with the committee “to engage our community thoughtfully and genuinely throughout the process,” the release said. District staff will work with the facilitator to finalize the committee’s role and scope of work and to communicate how community members can serve on the committee.

Any changes recommended by that steering committee and adopted by the district, which would require approval of the Board of Education, would not take effect any sooner than the 2025-26 school year.

The data shared on the Long-Range Planning section of the district’s website is broken down into separate sections:

Facilities studies by McKinstry Engineering, LLC, on solar feasibility, air-conditioning feasibility, an evaluation of mechanical systems in PSD buildings and a retro-commissioning study which will evaluate opportunities to improve energy efficiency in existing facilities. Only two of those studies — solar feasibility and air-conditioning feasibility — have been completed. The others will be added when they are finished.

Demographics reports prepared by contracted demographers using data from the U.S. Bureau of the Census, Colorado Department of Health, Larimer County and other sources.

Enrollment trends, projections, school-choice patterns, school capacity and class sizes.

Budget and school funding, providing an explanation of Colorado’s student-based budgeting model that provides a per-pupil allocation of state funding as well as legal requirements to provide additional funding for certain student populations that are at-risk, require additional levels of support or have been identified as gifted and talented. That section also includes the percentage of subsidization from district funds required for each school and an explanation of the zero-based funding model the district uses to fund its smallest and alternative schools.

