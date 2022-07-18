PSE&G Names David L. Johnson New Chief Customer Officer

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)

NEWARK, N.J., July 18, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Public Service Electric & Gas Co. (PSE&G) has named David L. Johnson to the role of vice president Customer Care and Chief Customer Officer, effective Monday, July 18. In this role, Johnson will steer the customer experience, which is driven by a customer-centric culture, set the standard for how the company interacts with customers, and drive a continuous improvement culture to meet the evolving needs and expectations of PSE&G’s 2.3 million customers.

Johnson will report to PSE&G President and Chief Operating Officer Kim Hanemann.

"As one of the nation's leading energy providers, meeting the needs of our customers and communities is our top priority," Hanemann said. "David’s experience and track record of success will be an asset to PSE&G and its customers, and he joins us at an exceptionally exciting time, as we work to empower customers with data through smart meters, and invest in our distribution systems to provide them with the reliability they need to power their lives."

Johnson joins PSE&G with more than 20 years of experience in customer service in the energy sector, including with DTE Energy, Entergy Company, and, most recently, Duquesne Light Company, where he served as Chief Customer Officer. Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting from Lawrence Technological University, is a 2001 graduate of Leadership Michigan, and is an active mentor and career coach for young and developing professionals.

Public Service Electric & Gas Co. is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, serving three-quarters of the state's population, as well as one of the nation's largest utilities. PSE&G has won the ReliabilityOne Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region for 20 consecutive years. PSE&G received the 2022 ENERGY STAR® "Partner of the Year" award in the Energy Efficiency Program Delivery category, and is a 2021 Customer Champion and Most Trusted Brand as named by Escalent. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 14 consecutive years (www.pseg.com).

