PSE&G warns customers across Northeast to prepare for hazardous weekend storm conditions

PSE&G, the largest gas and electric service provider in New Jersey, said it is preparing for a cross-country storm expected to bring snow, heavy rain and strong wind this weekend.

The storm system ramped up Saturday and brought showers from Houston to Cleveland, while Texas through Kentucky faced severe weather.

The entire East Coast from Maine to Florida is expected to see heavy rain and wind on Sunday that could cause power outages and coastal flooding. Downed tree limbs and power lines are also possible, PSE&G said.

“As we closely monitor this latest weather event, our crews are prepared and ready to respond safely and as quickly as possible if outages occur,” the company said. “We are committed to bringing customers safe and reliable service regardless of extreme weather conditions. PSE&G has additional personnel ready to respond to power outages, and we encourage customers to take the time now to prepare.”

Our forecast for the next storm system Sunday into Monday remains on track with heavy rain and gusty winds expected. For all the details, check out our latest briefing at https://t.co/vFyCuxM4Si pic.twitter.com/482sbyLQlG — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) December 9, 2023

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy encouraged residents to monitor their local weather.

“We are anticipating strong winds & heavy rainfall in the northern parts of the state, starting Sunday afternoon and continuing into Monday,” he said in a post Saturday on X. “Please monitor weather forecasts and stay dry, New Jersey!”

The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory for Sunday and Monday.

“While New Yorkers are no stranger to inclement weather, we want to remind residents to keep an eye on the forecast and remain prepared,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement Saturday. “We are preparing for heavy rains and strong winds Sunday night into Monday morning, which means everyone should take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their belongings in the event of potential flooding conditions in low lying areas.”

In Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee, a tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m. local time. A possible tornado touched down in Gibson County, Tennessee, resulting in at least one injury, Sheriff Paul Thomas said.

“Everything else is in good shape,” according to the sheriff, who said there were some homes with “significant damage” and downed power lines and trees.

Gibson County Fire Station 9 in Rutherford was mostly destroyed, he said, and will need to be rebuilt.

Cindy Walls, the recruitment and retention officer for the Gibson County Fire Department, said that there were several roads blocked with trees and fallen power lines.

