Pseudo narcotics seized at Enfield business, two charged

Feb. 15—ENFIELD — A large amount of pseudo narcotics were seized Tuesday during an inspection of a local business, resulting in two arrests.

The state Department of Consumer Protection found 1,075 items at Smoke + Mart, 169 Elm St., that are illegal to sell in Connecticut because of their THC content.

Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said the products have a retail value of $25,000 to $30,000.

Those items, along with $1,300 in cash, were seized, police said.

Fox said the inspection took place after police in December referred the location to the Department of Consumer Protection for the products for sale and their concerns that they might be sold to underage individuals.

Co-owners Traiq Mehood, 32, of 40 Parker St., and Waqas Ali, 30, of 64 Church St., were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Fox said Smoke + Mart's business license to sell THC products has been suspended pending an administrative review process.

