PSL police search for armed robbery suspect

PORT ST. LUCIE − Police Friday afternoon were searching for a woman accused of holding an employee at a pharmacy at gunpoint to demand prescription pills, Port St. Lucie police stated.

What happened? At 1:34 p.m. Friday, police went to Aster Discount Pharmacy in the 700 block of Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard regarding an armed robbery. The address is west of Florida’s Turnpike between Southwest Del Rio and Southwest Gatlin boulevards.

“A white female suspect entered the store and held an employee at gunpoint, demanding prescription pills,” police said.

Any injuries? The employee was not harmed and and no shots were fired. No one else was in the pharmacy at the time, said Sgt. John Dellacroce.

Where did the suspect go? The suspect, who didn't get any pills, was last seen running east on Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

Those with information are asked to call 911.

