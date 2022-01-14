PSL potentially defrauded by former contractor, who allegedly used city attorney I.D.

PORT ST. LUCIE— A Palm Bay man is facing three felony charges for defrauding the city and using City Attorney James Stokes' personal information without his consent, according to court documents.

Brian Morrell, 45, is accused of defrauding the city of $48,649 on three items invoiced in 2019 when his company, SecurPoint, installed cameras at Jessica Clinton Park, overcharging the city up to 549%, according to an arrest affidavit.

The overcharges were a violation of Morrell's contract with the city, which limited his charges to 10% over what he paid for equipment.

Morrell and Stokes could not be reached for comment Friday despite attempts by phone.

Port St. Lucie police began investigating Morrell in 2019, but charges were not filed until May, records show. According to court documents, Morrell is facing charges of second-degree grand theft; criminal use of personal I.D. information; and organized fraud — $20,000 or more but less than $50,000.

Morrell has pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to court records. Each is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, if convicted.

A court hearing is scheduled April 5.

While more invoices could be investigated, according to the arrest affidavit, investigators noted that Morrell has billed the city roughly $2.2 million since 2014. His contract was terminated in 2019, records show.

Morrell is accused of using Stokes' personal information in 2015, listing him as the registered agent for SVA International LLC, the same company Morrell used as an "imaginary" supplier to SecurPoint in order to inflate the cost of supplies and defraud the city, according to the arrest affidavit.

Stokes, who first met Morrell at their children's school sometime in 2006 or 2007, was the registered agent of SVA International until June 2019 — just five days after the City Attorney's Office was notified of the overbilling, the affidavit states. Ralph Dyer is the current registered agent of the company, records show.

Stokes acknowledged giving Morrell free legal advice in 2011, according to the arrest affidavit, but denied any involvement with SVA International. He told investigators he never authorized Morrell to use his name or business address on corporation documents, the arrest affidavit states.

It's unclear if Stokes' involvement with Morrell led to Port St. Lucie Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo last month calling for him to be fired.

She has not publicly explained why she wants him fired, and has refused interview requests from TCPalm.

No other City Council member backed her attempt to terminate Stokes.

