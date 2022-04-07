PSL sergeant fires gun in police station; bullet penetrates window in accident, chief says

PORT ST. LUCIE — Police reviewed an incident in which a sergeant fired his handgun in his office while practicing drawing it from a holster, concluding it was “a simple accident,” the chief said Thursday.

The March 30 incident involving Sgt. Aaron Martin happened in Martin’s third floor office at the police station, according to reports. The 9mm projectile from his Glock pistol penetrated both panes of the window’s safety glass, but no one was hurt, Chief John Bolduc said.

Bolduc said Martin was going to the gun range the next day for training and qualification.

“He wanted to drill pulling his gun from his holster,” Bolduc said. “So, he unloaded his weapon and was practicing drawing his weapon from his holster.”

Bolduc said Martin removed the magazine, but forgot to take the cartridge out of the chamber.

Martin, hired in 2006, was in his office alone with the door closed, and was facing away from everyone else in the building.

“We believe most of the energy was dissipated, penetrating both of those thick panes of glass,” Bolduc said.

Investigators could not find the projectile, but don’t think it went far.

Bolduc said Martin went to his supervisor’s office after the incident.

“It was an accident,” Bolduc said. “We don't believe he intended to shoot the window.”

Bolduc said an internal review was performed, and Martin got a “supervisor’s conference form,” which he said is “non-disciplinary corrective action.”

Still, that did not necessarily mean no ribbing from co-workers.

“If you know anything about the police culture, he's had it pretty rough from the other troops,” Bolduc said.

Bolduc said Martin went to the gun range the next day, received training and qualified.

“Everybody's a human being and we're all capable of having mishaps,” Bolduc said. “We're very grateful that no one was injured.”

