PSNI: Man released after questioning about data breach

A man arrested as part of an investigation into a major data breach at the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has been released.

On 8 August the force apologised for mistakenly revealing details of all of its 10,000 staff.

In response to a Freedom of Information request, the PSNI shared names of all police and civilian personnel, where they were based and their roles.

A 44-year-old man was arrested after a search in Londonderry on Thursday.

He has since been released following questioning, said police.

An investigation into criminality linked to the breach is continuing, the PSNI added.