PSO customers to see lower utility costs

Jan. 6—PSO serves around 12,000 residential customers in Rogers County. These customers will start seeing an average fuel-cost reduction of $15.53 per month, according to a news release issued by the Attorney General's Office. PSO residential customers will also receive a refund of $2.81 per month from January through April 2024.

"During a time when customers are dealing with the rising cost of living, I'm pleased Oklahomans will see this relief on their energy bills this year," AG Gentner Drummond said.

This will impact over 35% of Claremore residents and a portion of residents in nearly every community in Rogers County. All residential electric customers in Catoosa will benefit, as PSO is sole electric service franchise in that community through a vote of the people.

Customers with other area electric providers — such as Claremore Electric, Verdigris Valley Electric, Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative and Lake Region — will not benefit.

Drummond is taking credit for the costs savings, as he negotiated the final overall rate adjustment case with PSO and Oklahoma Gas and Electric through the Corporation Commission in November 2023.

"Fuel cost reductions and a shift in interim utility rates will add up to savings in the new year for PSO and OGE utility customers in Oklahoma," Drummond's statement said.

OGE does not service the Rogers County area. Residential customers have already begun seeing, on average, a 15% reduction to their monthly fuel bills, or a savings of about $21 per month. The OGE cost reduction began in November 2023.

The Attorney General's Office notes these fuel savings should remain steady this year, as long as natural gas prices don't fluctuate.

PSO services more than half of the customers in Verdigris and 50% of customers in Chelsea, Foyil, Oologah, Talala and Valley Park.