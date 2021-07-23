PSP arrests New York man following fiery crash in Union County

Jul. 23—WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — State police arrested a New York City motorist following a rollover crash Wednesday near the White Deer Township municipal building in Union County.

Trooper Kyle Thorpe, state police at Milton, charged George Caraballo Feliciano, 30, with two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, eight counts of recklessly endangering another person, seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of DUI.

Feliciano remained jailed Thursday on $40,000 percentage bail, or $4,000, set Wednesday night by on-call Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 3 before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Mifflinburg.

According to arrest papers, Feliciano crashed a Toyota Highlander about 5:44 p.m. at Baker and New Columbia roads. The vehicle reportedly rolled and caught fire after striking a utility pole. Thorpe wrote in arrest papers that the vehicle was still ablaze about 10 minutes later when he arrived. All eight occupants including Feliciano were out of the vehicle at that point, he said.

Two passengers, one of whom is a juvenile, suffered serious injuries, arrest papers state. The remaining five passengers were juveniles, according to arrest papers.

Feliciano smelled of alcohol, exhibited physical signs of intoxication and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, arrest papers state.

