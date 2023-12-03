PSP investigate deadly shooting at Lackawanna County strip club

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating a deadly shooting at a Lackawanna County strip club.

An officer with the Old Forge Police Department tells 28/22 News they were called to the Diamond Club on Keyser Avenue for a reported shooting around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Neighbors react to heavy police presence in Sunbury

Investigators said they arrived on the scene and found 34-year-old Khayree Abdurruzzaq, from Luzerne County, shot once in the back.

According to Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland, Abdurruzzaq was taken to the Geisinger Community Medical Center where he died shortly after.

The coroner has determined the death to have been a homicide.

Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore has launched a criminal investigation into the incident. There is no word on potential suspects at this time.

State police are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to call state police at (570)963-3156.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide updates as information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.