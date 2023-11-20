PSP investigates Dollar General theft

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a retail theft that occurred at Dollar General in Monroe County.

PSP says troopers responded to a reported retail theft on Friday, November 17, inside Dollar General located at 3229 Route 115 in Chestnut Hill Township, Monroe County.

According to PSP, the theft occurred between 4:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., when two females entered the store with a child and filled a grocery cart with several items.

State police say the females scanned $116.61 worth of items while also placing numerous unscanned items to the side.

Troopers say the females then left the store without purchasing the items.

Anyone with information should contact Trooper Russell at the PSP Fern Ridge Station by calling 570-646-2271.

