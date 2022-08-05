PSP investigating shooting at Aliquippa Police Department building

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Aliquippa Police Department in early July.

Authorities say shots were fired into the back of the building at around 12:55 a.m. on July 1.

Bullets entered the patrol room and a storage closet on the second floor. A police vehicle and a personal vehicle were also shot.

No officers were hurt during the shooting, but they were on the property and inside the building when rounds were fired.

State police ask anyone with information on this event to call 724-773-7400.

