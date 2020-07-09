PSP Investments Posts 8.5% 10-year Annualized Rate of Return for Fiscal Year 2020

Focus on long-term horizon and diversification safeguards pensions of contributors and beneficiaries who dedicate their professional lives to public service.

Highlights:

Ten-year net annualized return of 8.5%--above the return objective of 5.7%--generated $32.9 billion of cumulative excess net investment gains.

of cumulative excess net investment gains. Over the last 10 years, PSP Investments' performance exceeded the performance of the Reference Portfolio by 1.3% per year without incurring more pension funding risk.

Five-year net annualized return of 5.8% exceeded the policy portfolio benchmark of 5.1%.

MONTREAL, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) ended its fiscal year March 31, 2020, with a five-year net annualized return of 5.8% and a 10-year net annualized return of 8.5% on its investments. During the same period, PSP Investments generated $32.9 billion of cumulative net investment gains above the return objective over the past 10 years.

The one-year total portfolio net return was -0.6%, reflecting severe market declines due to the global COVID-19 pandemic in the weeks preceding the March 31, 2020 year-end. Nonetheless, this result exceeded the reference portfolio's1 one-year return of -2.2%.

The pension investment manager reported $169.8 billion in net assets under management, compared to $168.0 billion the previous fiscal year, an increase of 1.1%.

"I want to thank the PSP Investments team for their work safeguarding the investments made on behalf of the public sector pension plans, many of whose members are among the frontline heroes actively supporting Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Neil Cunningham, President and Chief Executive Officer at PSP Investments.

"Despite the decline in equity markets before the year-end, we were able to exceed the reference portfolio for the fiscal year and maintain a long-term return of 8.5%, which outperformed both the 10-year reference portfolio return of 7.2% and the 5.7% long-term return objective," Mr. Cunningham added. "Strong returns over the past years have helped bring the pension plans into a favourable funding position."

"Our focus on the long-term horizon has served us well during the global pandemic and has become more important than ever," said Eduard van Gelderen, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer at PSP Investments. "Before the pandemic, we were preparing for an eventual market downturn after many years of sustained growth in order to be able to respond quickly if a crisis occurred. Our strategies have proven their effectiveness in maintaining our portfolio's stability and liquidity during tumultuous times."

__________________________________ 1 PSP's Reference Portfolio is a simple portfolio composed of publicly traded securities that could be passively managed at minimal cost. The Reference Portfolio is designed in such a way that, based on our long-term capital market assumptions, it is expected to deliver the Return Objective over the long-term with minimum investment risk.

ASSET CLASS NET ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT* (billion $) ONE-YEAR RETURN FIVE-YEAR RETURN % OF TOTAL NET ASSETS PMARS** $81.1B (3.0)% 4.3% 47.8% Private Equity $24.0B 5.2% 7.2% 14.2% Credit Investments $13.3B 4.3% 11.8%*** 7.8% Real Estate $23.8B (4.4)% 8.3% 14.0% Infrastructure $18.3B 8.7% 12.1% 10.8% Natural Resources $7.6B (5.2)% 6.6% 4.5%

*This table excludes Cash and Cash equivalents and the Complementary Portfolio. **Public Markets and Absolute Return Strategies. ***Annualized return since inception (4.3 years).

As at March 31, 2020:

PMARS, which is composed of Public Market Equities (excluding cash and cash equivalents) and Fixed Income, ended the fiscal year with $81.1 billion of net assets under management, an increase of $0.3 billion from fiscal year 2019. Overall, the group incurred a performance loss of $2.4 billion, for a one-year return of -3.0%. PMARS generated a five-year annualized return of 4.3%. Public Market Equities faced a volatile and challenging environment through the weeks ending the fiscal year: in fewer than five weeks, many of the indices lost approximately 30% of their value, experiencing one of the fastest and most significant stock market declines ever recorded. Fixed Income's assets under management ended the year at $32.7 billion, up from $29.8 billion in 2019.

Private Equity ended the fiscal year with net assets under management of $24.0 billion, $0.5 billion more than in fiscal year 2019, and achieved a one-year return of 5.2%. Performance income reached $1.1 billion despite significant unrealized valuation losses across the portfolio due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fiscal year 2020 was marked by continued strong deployment across the U.S. and Europe, largely offset with another record year of dispositions resulting from active monetization of significant direct investments. New co-investments totaling $3.4 billion were made primarily in the health care, financials and technology sectors including, among others, the acquisition of significant interests in Convex, a de novo specialty property and casualty insurance company; Galderma, a leading global provider of skin health products, headquartered in Switzerland; Lytx, a US-based leading provider of video telematics solutions for commercial and public-sector fleets; and Ceva Sante Animale, a French global veterinary health company well positioned to tackle issues related to feeding a growing population.