PSP: Juvenile arrested, charged as adult in Hazle Twp shooting

Apr. 16—A 17-year-old has been charged as an adult with attempted homicide after a shooting incident in Hazle Township on Friday left several people wounded.

A news release from the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton issued on Saturday said that the juvenile was arrested that day in connection with the shooting, which occurred on East 23rd Street in the township, between Routes 309 and 940.

The suspect was left unidentified in the news release, but has been charged as an adult and was arraigned on Saturday afternoon. Court records indicate that the suspect, Ismael Valdez Batista, 17, of Mahanoy City, was charged with a count of attempted criminal homicide and a count of attempted aggravated assault.

He was jailed without bail due to his being a "flight risk" and a "danger to the community," according to Valdez Batista's court docket. He was arraigned by Judge Michael T. Vough, according to court records, and a preliminary hearing is set for April 27 in Luzerne County Central Court.

According to state police, calls came in to the Hazleton barracks around 5 p.m. on Friday for a possible shooting on East 23rd Street in Hazle Township.

Through investigation, it was determined that several individuals were struck by gunfire, according to the news release. The release did not specify how many individuals were injured in the shooting, and there was no word as of Sunday afternoon on the conditions of the wounded.

The incident, while still under investigation, is believed to be an isolated incident, with no active danger to the surrounding community.