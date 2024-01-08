PSP launch investigation in Lower Mahanoy Township after two reported dead

LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say are investigating reported deaths in Mahanoy Township.

Troopers say they were called to Malta Road at about 5:00 p.m. for the reported death of two people.

Police: Fake cop facing real charges

State police say an investigation into the incident is ongoing and details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide updates as new information is made available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.