ELLWOOD CITY − State police are seeking information from the public regarding a vehicle arson incident in the borough.

Police said at 7:04 p.m. Feb. 19, they were dispatched to 1510 West Lawrence Ave. in Ellwood City to investigate a vehicle fire involving a black Jeep.

Information on the incident can be sent by calling the New Castle barrack at 724-598-2211.

This article originally appeared on Ellwood City Ledger: PSP looking for information on arson in Ellwood