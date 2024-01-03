PSP looking for missing man in North Union Township

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced Tuesday they are searching for a missing man in Schuylkill County.

Troopers say they are looking for 75-year-old Barry Ray who is described by state police as a white man weighing 200 pounds standing at 6 feet tall with grey hair and brown eyes.

Ray was last seen in the area of Lake Valley Drive in North Union Township on December 15 at about 2:00 p.m., according to PSP.

State police explain Ray is also operating a tan 2018 Ford Escape and they believe Ray to be at special risk of injury, harm, or may be confused.

If you have information that could help authorities find Ray, contact police at 911 or the PSP Frackville Station at (570) 874-5300.

