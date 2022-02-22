PSP on the lookout for registered sex offender in Monroe County

State police are asking the public to help locate a Tobyhanna man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Monroe County.

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an arrest warrant for Gary Allen Wilgus, 40, a registered sex offender who has previously been charged with aggravated statutory rape in Tennessee. Wilgus is 6'5", 250 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

A Pennsylvania State Police Megan's Law Public Report notes that Wilgus has several tattoos, including a dragon on his

Police state that Wilgus has prior convictions for failing to register as a sex offender, along with an active arrest warrant in the Monroe County Court of Common Pleas for failure to appear on a Stroud Area Regional Police Department Megan's Law violation.

Wilgus has been known to frequent homeless shelters and camps in the Stroudsburg and Monroe County areas.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wilgus are encouraged to contact Trooper Justin M. Leri of PSP Stroudsburg via phone at 570-619-6800 or email at JLeri@pa.gov.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: State police seek man wanted for failure to register as sex offender