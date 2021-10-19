PSP: Man broke window at Weis, stole clothing

Oct. 19—LEWISBURG — State police at Milton arrested a Lock Haven man accused of using a rock to break a glass window at Weis Markets on Route 15, Kelly Township, climbing through and stealing a jacket and cap.

The incident occurred about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Cody J. Stern, 33, was taken into custody later that morning following a report of a man with a pellet gun along Verna Road in East Buffalo Township. Stern was known to police as he had been involved in an incident hours earlier at Evangelical Community Hospital. The K-9 unit with Union County Sheriff's Office assisted in a search for Stern.

Trooper Dustin Spangler charged Stern related to the Weis break-in with the following counts: burglary and criminal trespass, both felonies, misdemeanor criminal mischief, summary retail theft and receiving stolen property.

On-call District Judge Jeffrey Mensch arraigned Stern at 8 a.m. Sunday and remanded him to Union County Prison, Lewisburg, in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.