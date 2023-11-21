PSP: Man lit U.S. flag on fire at Keokee Chapel United Methodist Church.

A Paradise Township man was charged with arson, ethnic intimidation and criminal mischief after allegedly lighting a flag on fire at Keokee Chapel United Methodist Church.

Pennsylvania State Police arrived at the church around 5:12 p.m. Monday "for reports of a flag on fire attached to the church," according to a news release issued Tuesday. The fire was extinguished by Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company before it could spread to the church.

Witnesses described a man seen near the fire, and police arrested and charged 65-year-old Steven Meyer.

The ethnic intimidation charge was "because of the hatred showed towards the church which represents a religion," emailed Trooper Anthony Petroski, public information officer with Troop N. He also confirmed that the flag was an American flag.

Under Pennsylvania law, ethnic intimidation includes offenses committed "with malicious intention toward the race, color, religion or national origin of another individual or group of individuals."

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Police: Paradise Twp. man lit flag on fire at Poconos church