PSP: One dead in Monroe County structure fire

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a Chestnuthill Township structure fire that claimed at least one life on Wednesday.

According to a release from PSP, troopers from the Fern Ridge barracks responded to a residence on Hill Road in Monroe County for a structure fire with possible entrapment. Multiple local fire departments arrived on scene to put out the blaze.

Police noted that one person did not make it outside the home, dying within the residence.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Troop N Fern Ridge Criminal Investigation Unit, along with the Troop N Fire Marshal.

This is a developing story and will be update as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: One victim dead in Chestnuthill structure fire