A Monroe County man has been reported missing, and Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg Barracks is asking for the public’s help to locate him.

According to state police, 44-year-old Erik Swanson, of Price Township, was last heard from this past Saturday, Feb. 10, and might be in Price Township within the area of Snow Hill Road.

The state police encourages anyone who may know of Swanson’s whereabouts to call 911 for immediate assistance, or the Stroudsburg Barracks directly at 570-619-6800.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: PSP searching for missing man from Monroe County