PSP searching for missing person in Bucks County

BUCKS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Thursday night said they are searching for a missing person in Bucks Township.

On February 8 at about 5:00 p.m., troopers say they were called to the unit block of Fir Lane in Bucks Township for a reported missing person.

State police are searching for Mitchell Pandither after they reportedly left their home in an unknown direction.

Pandither is reported by PSP to be diagnosed with schizophrenia and is experiencing an altered mental status leaving him in a manic state.

State police say Pandither is described as weighing about 170 pounds and standing at about 5″6′ and was last seen wearing a black Reebok hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, work boots, and a belt displaying a VW symbol.

According to PSP, Pandither is reported to be driving a white 2009 Volkswagen Touareg with a license plate reading MFD7770.

If you have information that could help authorities find Pandither, contact police at 911 or the PSP Wilkes-Barre Station at (570) 821-4110.

