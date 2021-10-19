PSP seek missing Snyder County man

Oct. 19—SELINSGROVE — State police at Selinsgrove seek the public's help in locating a missing person, 34-year-old Joshua Young, of Selinsgrove.

Police say Young was last seen on foot about 2 p.m. Saturday outside his home on Kratzerville Road, Monroe Township.

Young, a white male, is described at 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has long brown hair, brown beard, brown eyes. He was wearing a white tank top, tan shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.