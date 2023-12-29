PSP seeks help finding ‘Wanted’ man

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are seeking a wanted man.

According to PSP, Edward Massey, 49, is wanted on criminal charges of corruption of minors.

Courtesy: PSP-Stroudsburg

A look back at 28/22 News Top Stories in 2023

Troopers say he is known to frequent Monroe and Northampton Counties and also has ties to a business in Florida.

Anyone with information on Massey’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP-Stroudsburg at 570-619-6800.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.