PSP: Victim in Hazle Twp. movie theater shooting dies

Jan. 15—State police have confirmed that a 19-year-old man who was shot inside the Regal Cinemas movie theater in Hazle Township has died of his injuries.

In an updated press release sent out Sunday afternoon, troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Troop N said that the victim, identified as Luis Manuel Luna of Hazleton, died from injuries sustained in the shooting, which took place around 8:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Troopers from the state police's Hazleton barracks were called to the theater, located in the Laurel Mall complex in Hazle Township, for a report of shots fired.

Investigation determined that Luna was struck by gunfire in the arcade/lobby area of the cinema. The shooter fled the scene, and is not yet in custody.

It is believed that the shooting was an isolated incident, and that Luna was specifically targeted by the perpetrator.

Troop N's Major Case Team is still investigating the incident, and the state police are now treating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact PSP Hazleton at 570-459-3890.