PSP: Winfield woman poisoned, killed husband in fraud scheme

Eric Scicchitano, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·4 min read

May 28—A Winfield woman arrested Thursday in the poisoning death of her husband, John W. Nichols, professed her love to other men online, fraudulently drained at least $87,000 from his bank accounts and opened loans against his life insurance without his consent before he died, according to a statewide grand jury investigation.

State police accuse Myrle E. Miller, 76, of feeding a calculated amount of verapamil from her own prescription to her husband, causing his heart to fail on April 14, 2018. Nichols died at age 77 in the home the couple shared on Lamey Road in Millmont, Union County.

The medication is used to treat high blood pressure but adversely affected Nichols' cardiovascular disease, with a forensic pathology expert testifying that the medication "is lethal to have any on board" for his condition, according to the 49-page grand jury report.

"This is ridiculous. This isn't true," Miller said during a remote arraignment Thursday on homicide and related charges. She was quickly interrupted by Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.

"We're not going to talk about this at this proceeding," Mensch said.

Trooper Brian Watkins and Cpl. Adrian Bordner, state police at Milton, charged Miller with first-degree murder, insurance fraud, theft by deception, forgery, perjury and dealing in proceeds of unlawful dealings. She's held without bail and was bound for Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township.

The grand jury recommended Miller be arrested in the report finalized on May 21. It was sealed before the criminal charges were filed.

Miller repeated a claim of innocence while being led by troopers into Union County Prison, Lewisburg, where she was processed before the planned transport to Northumberland County. She's scheduled for a preliminary hearing June 8 at Mensch's courtroom in Mifflinburg.

'Not credible' testimony

Miller was one of multiple witnesses who testified before the grand jury. According to the resulting report, her testimony was "not credible or worthy of belief."

Aside from contradicting paper trails pieced together by investigators and testimony of experts as well as her own children, the grand jury report shows that Miller said she was once acquitted of attempting to poison and murder her first husband. Nichols was her third husband.

Miller and Nichols were married less than six years, and she remarried after his death. Investigators said she twice overcalculated how long they'd been married and couldn't recall his birth date.

Multiple witnesses testified that Miller, who had a career in nursing, controlled Nichols' finances and dispensed his medication, the grand jury report states. She's accused of defrauding Nichols less than one year into their marriage.

Investigators cited pharmacy records showing that Miller picked up a 90-day supply of verapamil on Feb. 1, 2018, and again 71 days later, just two days before Nichols died.

Hours before Nichols' death, investigators cited archived messages from social media where Miller pledged her love to another man. However, despite having romantic discussions with multiple men online, investigators say Miller was being scammed for money and that the online profiles were fakes, the grand jury report states.

Complaints, investigation

An investigator with the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging visited Nichols on April 5, 2018, after receiving complaints from relatives that Miller was fraudulently squandering his life's savings. He agreed that day to cooperate in an investigation but the investigator testified that Miller immediately ran interference, according to the grand jury report.

Nichols believed his finances were square and that he had about $170,000 in one account, an account that had been found to be depleted unbeknownst to him, the report states.

Investigators cited Miller's online search history in the report, saying Miller began querying an online search engine about marriage laws, divorce lawyers and medication including verapamil in the days leading to Nichols' death.

Some of Miller's adult children and Nichols' adult children testified that Miller didn't appear upset at all — no tears, no panic — immediately after her husband's death but did express worry about the location of his Will and Power of Attorney documents as she was the sole beneficiary, the grand jury report states. They stated she wanted a quick cremation without funeral service, though Miller would blame Nichols' children for not having services, the report states.

According to that report, Miller was the sole beneficiary of Nichols' three life insurance policies, a status investigators allege she fraudulently obtained on at least two of them. The policies had all once been in the name of Nichols' three children.

She's accused of having at least one man fake Nichols' voice during phone conversations with a policy agent when attempting to obtain a $19,000 loan, which she did receive, the report states.

She's also accused of having forged checks for bank transfers and forged letters to Nichols' life insurance companies, allegations backed by testimony of a forensic handwriting expert.

"Witnesses informed the Grand Jury that during her marriage to Mr. Nichols, Miller gave away his money to her family and friends without his knowledge," the grand jury report states.

"She bragged that Mr. Nichols had well over $300,000 in investments and that if something happened to him, she would be 'sitting pretty' and would not have to 'worry about anything,'" an unidentified former friend told the grand jury, the report states.

Recommended Stories

  • Minister shot and killed days after he was ordained in North Carolina, friends say

    He had recently proposed to his girlfriend.

  • These six Senate Republicans defied Trump to back Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a measure to begin a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the Capitol riot, with only six Republicans voting to begin debate on the proposal before a final vote. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote. Five of the six Senate Republicans who backed the measure also voted to convict Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial

    Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.

  • Need a job? Have no experience? That’s OK! Companies are relaxing job requirements to cope with worker shortages

    Employers are loosening job qualifications as the economy bounces back from the COVID slump and they struggle to find workers.

  • Australia's Victoria state sees fewer new COVID-19 cases on first day of lockdown

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Victoria state reported fewer new local COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first day of a one-week hard lockdown imposed to contain a highly-infectious outbreak which authorities said could become uncontrollable. Four new locally acquired cases were reported in the last 24 hours, down from 12 a day earlier, taking the total infections in the latest cluster to 30 but officials urged people to remain cautious and follow lockdown rules. "We are very, very early in this ... community transmission is still expected to occur," Victoria state Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters in the state capital Melbourne.

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • Reward hits $200,000 for road rage gunman who shot boy, 6, dead because his mom flipped him off

    Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward, especially if they have dashcam videos

  • Donald Trump’s visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $250k

    Brief trip to Manhattan was one of many charged to American taxpayer

  • Canes move on to the second round, eliminate Predators in overtime

    The Hurricanes avoided an unpredictable Game 7 when Sebastian Aho won Game 6 in overtime, the fourth straight OT game against the Preds.

  • Most older residents are vaccinated in Miami-Dade, but many meal centers still closed

    With shredded chicken, avocado and roasted pumpkin on a plate before her, Mafalda Peña sat down with a neighbor Tuesday to resume a daily routine declared illegal 14 months ago by Miami-Dade County’s first emergency coronavirus order.

  • Quebec nationalism push poses election challenge for Canada PM Trudeau

    Some 25 years after an independence bid by Quebec almost broke Canada apart, a new push by the province to strengthen its French-speaking identity poses an awkward challenge for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau months before an expected election. Quebec, a political battleground that accounts for almost a quarter of the 338 seats in the federal House of Commons, has a history of separatist governments, one of which held a 1995 referendum on independence that only just failed. Premier Francois Legault is a nationalist who rejects separatism but wants more rights for Quebec, which has just 8.5 million people and constantly frets about its linguistic and cultural heritage on a continent with hundreds of millions of English speakers.

  • USC allows sabbatical for art professor accused of sexual harassment

    Granting the embattled professor sabbatical indicates the university may keep him around.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Mali coup: Col Goïta seizes power - again

    The military stages a second coup in nine months, drawing an angry reaction from foreign powers.

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer: Armed, Masked Men Put Her Body in My Trunk

    YouTubeMollie Tibbetts’ accused killer took the stand on his own behalf Wednesday, sharing a dramatic story with jurors about how he was kidnapped by two armed, masked men and ordered to track down the University of Iowa student before one of them murdered her.Testifying through a translator, Cristian Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally to work at an Iowa dairy farm, claimed that the two men ambushed him inside his trailer on July 18, 2018—and forced him to drive them around until they located Tibbetts.Eventually, one of the men, armed with a knife, got out of the car and disappeared for at least 10 minutes, he testified. When the man returned, he asked Bahena Rivera to drive another “300 meters” before telling him to stop and hand over his keys.“I just heard a movement in the car and then that the trunk closed,” Bahena Rivera told jurors in Scott County Court during his first-degree murder trial. He said that he drove the men until they reached a white house, where they again took his keys and phone and told him to wait a few minutes before he was free to go.Investigators Told Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer He ‘Blacked Out’: Defense“Before they leave one of them tells me not to say anything about what had happened,” Bahena said, adding that the men said they “knew” about his daughter and ex-girlfriend. “I got out of the car because I did not have my keys. Obviously, I knew there was something in the trunk because previously I had felt when they had placed when they had put something in the trunk.”Bahena Rivera said that when he opened the trunk and saw Tibbetts’ body, he panicked and decided to move her “very heavy” remains to a cornfield.“I picked her up and then I put her in the cornfield,” he said, adding that he covered her with corn stalks “because I didn’t want to leave her...I didn’t want her to be too exposed to the sun.”“I left her exactly how she was in the trunk,” he added.The dairy farm worker added that he didn’t immediately go to the police about the horrific ordeal, because he was “scared” that he would be implicated in the crime.At trial, prosecutors have argued that Bahena Rivera stabbed Tibbetts at least seven times on July 18, 2018, near the Brooklyn, Iowa, home where she was staying.About a month later, the young woman’s body was found when Bahena Rivera directed authorities to the cornfield where he said he hid her—after an 11-hour interrogation and a visit from federal immigration authorities.Bahena Rivera’s defense team has argued that investigators coerced a confession out of their client, leading him to believe he had “blacked out” when he stabbed Tibbetts. Defense attorney Jennifer Frese said the confession was the result of Bahena Rivera’s exhaustion after a 12-hour shift at the dairy farm, relentless questions from authorities who refused to let him see his family, and his arrest for being undocumented.Pamela Romero, a former Iowa police officer, testified last Thursday that when she interviewed Bahena Rivera on Aug. 20, 2018, he “wanted to talk to me” and eventually acknowledged that video footage showed his black Chevy Malibu circling her as she was running.Several hours later—after he was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement—he confessed to “blacking out” and murdering Tibbetts, Romero said.Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Recalled ‘Covering Her With Corn Stalks,’ Prosecutor Says in Trial Opening“He said that Mollie tried to slap him and was screaming at him,” Romero testified. “Mr. Rivera said this is when he became angry. He stated that when he gets angry, he usually blacks out.”But Bahena Rivera insisted Wednesday that he actually lied to Romero and the other investigators, and never said a word about the armed men he claims surprised him at his apartment, warning him he “shouldn’t do anything stupid.”He said that police eventually told him they had evidence his phone was with Tibbetts’ phone, and that her hair was found in his car. As the questions began to mount, Bahena Rivera told jurors he felt pressure to agree with authorities.“If I helped them, if I told them what they wanted to hear, that they would help me,” he said after he was asked what he thought Romero meant when she told him in the interview to “help himself.”Bahena Rivera said that after hours of questions, he relented and agreed to take investigators to the spot where he hid Tibbetts’ body.“For one, I was already very tired and I wanted to stop. And most importantly they told me to put myself in the family's position and to think about if she was my daughter, what would I have done,” he said.During cross-examination, prosecutors grilled Bahena Rivera about his sudden reversal, getting the farmhand to admit he told Romero he was angry at Tibbetts.“You were given an opportunity in the presence of law enforcement to tell what you’ve told us here today..and you chose not to do that,” Brown said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden's budget will reportedly cost $6 trillion while running a $1.3 trillion deficit over a decade

    The New York Times reported Biden's budget will increase total spending to $8.2 trillion by 2031 and will largely fund his infrastructure plans.