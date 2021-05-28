PSP: Winfield woman poisoned, killed husband in fraud scheme

May 28—A Winfield woman arrested Thursday in the poisoning death of her husband, John W. Nichols, professed her love to other men online, fraudulently drained at least $87,000 from his bank accounts and opened loans against his life insurance without his consent before he died, according to a statewide grand jury investigation.

State police accuse Myrle E. Miller, 76, of feeding a calculated amount of verapamil from her own prescription to her husband, causing his heart to fail on April 14, 2018. Nichols died at age 77 in the home the couple shared on Lamey Road in Millmont, Union County.

The medication is used to treat high blood pressure but adversely affected Nichols' cardiovascular disease, with a forensic pathology expert testifying that the medication "is lethal to have any on board" for his condition, according to the 49-page grand jury report.

"This is ridiculous. This isn't true," Miller said during a remote arraignment Thursday on homicide and related charges. She was quickly interrupted by Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.

"We're not going to talk about this at this proceeding," Mensch said.

Trooper Brian Watkins and Cpl. Adrian Bordner, state police at Milton, charged Miller with first-degree murder, insurance fraud, theft by deception, forgery, perjury and dealing in proceeds of unlawful dealings. She's held without bail and was bound for Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township.

The grand jury recommended Miller be arrested in the report finalized on May 21. It was sealed before the criminal charges were filed.

Miller repeated a claim of innocence while being led by troopers into Union County Prison, Lewisburg, where she was processed before the planned transport to Northumberland County. She's scheduled for a preliminary hearing June 8 at Mensch's courtroom in Mifflinburg.

'Not credible' testimony

Miller was one of multiple witnesses who testified before the grand jury. According to the resulting report, her testimony was "not credible or worthy of belief."

Story continues

Aside from contradicting paper trails pieced together by investigators and testimony of experts as well as her own children, the grand jury report shows that Miller said she was once acquitted of attempting to poison and murder her first husband. Nichols was her third husband.

Miller and Nichols were married less than six years, and she remarried after his death. Investigators said she twice overcalculated how long they'd been married and couldn't recall his birth date.

Multiple witnesses testified that Miller, who had a career in nursing, controlled Nichols' finances and dispensed his medication, the grand jury report states. She's accused of defrauding Nichols less than one year into their marriage.

Investigators cited pharmacy records showing that Miller picked up a 90-day supply of verapamil on Feb. 1, 2018, and again 71 days later, just two days before Nichols died.

Hours before Nichols' death, investigators cited archived messages from social media where Miller pledged her love to another man. However, despite having romantic discussions with multiple men online, investigators say Miller was being scammed for money and that the online profiles were fakes, the grand jury report states.

Complaints, investigation

An investigator with the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging visited Nichols on April 5, 2018, after receiving complaints from relatives that Miller was fraudulently squandering his life's savings. He agreed that day to cooperate in an investigation but the investigator testified that Miller immediately ran interference, according to the grand jury report.

Nichols believed his finances were square and that he had about $170,000 in one account, an account that had been found to be depleted unbeknownst to him, the report states.

Investigators cited Miller's online search history in the report, saying Miller began querying an online search engine about marriage laws, divorce lawyers and medication including verapamil in the days leading to Nichols' death.

Some of Miller's adult children and Nichols' adult children testified that Miller didn't appear upset at all — no tears, no panic — immediately after her husband's death but did express worry about the location of his Will and Power of Attorney documents as she was the sole beneficiary, the grand jury report states. They stated she wanted a quick cremation without funeral service, though Miller would blame Nichols' children for not having services, the report states.

According to that report, Miller was the sole beneficiary of Nichols' three life insurance policies, a status investigators allege she fraudulently obtained on at least two of them. The policies had all once been in the name of Nichols' three children.

She's accused of having at least one man fake Nichols' voice during phone conversations with a policy agent when attempting to obtain a $19,000 loan, which she did receive, the report states.

She's also accused of having forged checks for bank transfers and forged letters to Nichols' life insurance companies, allegations backed by testimony of a forensic handwriting expert.

"Witnesses informed the Grand Jury that during her marriage to Mr. Nichols, Miller gave away his money to her family and friends without his knowledge," the grand jury report states.

"She bragged that Mr. Nichols had well over $300,000 in investments and that if something happened to him, she would be 'sitting pretty' and would not have to 'worry about anything,'" an unidentified former friend told the grand jury, the report states.