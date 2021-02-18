Psst! Birch Lane Is Offering Up to 83% Off Kids’ and Nursery Room Essentials
Birch Lane
Decorating your child's room can be challenging. On the one hand, you want it to feel like a haven where they can play, explore, and relax. On the other, kids grow out of furniture almost as quickly as they do their clothes, so it's essential to choose functional pieces — and it's even better to get them on sale.
Birch Lane's sale section is filled with serious discounts on best-sellers and top-rated items in nearly every single category. We're talking up to 83 percent off home essentials, including nursery rocking chairs and kids' playroom items. If your child is ready to make the transition from the nursery to a toddler room or from toddler room to big-kid quarters, there are beds, dressers, tables, and more available at incredible prices.
Standout furniture on sale includes the Luevano 4 Drawer Dresser for more than $100 off, which will easily transition from nursery to toddler room and beyond. The AlmedaCheatham Full Bunk Over Bunk Bed, meanwhile, is a great for siblings sharing a room, and it's now $500 (originally $869.99).
If your child is attending school remotely these days, you can upgrade their learning space with a size-appropriate writing desk and chair set for 10 percent off — it offers plenty of storage for school essentials. And to keep little ones occupied while you tackle your to-do list, consider this adorable kitchen play set that's 35 percent off. Parents say the kitchen set entertains youngsters for hours and "really makes the kids believe they're in a dessert shop."
You can also outfit a nursery with a top-rated convertible crib that reviewers claim is easy to use and "modern-looking yet traditional." This stylish rocking chair is also a major steal at 83 percent off; one reviewer writes that it's "comfortable, great quality… perfect for the nursery."
These deals are too good to pass up, and since you never know when items are going to sell out, we suggest you move quickly if you see something you like. Keep scrolling to find the best nursery and kids' room deals online at Birch Lane.
To buy: Slavin Swivel Reclining Glider, $490 (originally $599); birchlane.com
To buy: Camden 4-in-1 Convertible Crib, $201.39 (originally $269.99); birchlane.com
To buy: Blevins Panel Bed, $523 (originally $660.99); birchlane.com
To buy: Wrentham Toy Storage Bench, $390 (originally $660); birchlane.com
To buy: Luevano 4 Drawer Dresser, $640 (originally $760.99); birchlane.com
To buy: Grand Gourmet Corner Kitchen Set, $180 (originally $239.99); birchlane.com
To buy: Camden Changing Table with Pad, $85 (originally $109.99); birchlane.com