PSU student dies at off-campus apartment building, police say. Investigation ongoing

A Penn State student died Sunday at an off-campus student apartment building, State College police wrote in a statement Tuesday.

The 21-year-old man — whom police did not further identify — was found dead by his roommate about 4:15 a.m. Sunday at The Standard, 330 W. College Ave., police wrote.

Excessive alcohol consumption was a factor, police wrote. The preliminary investigation indicated his death was accidental.

The man attended a party at Beaver Plaza, 222 W. Beaver Ave., and reportedly consumed an excessive amount of alcohol during a “drinking game,” police wrote. Toxicology results are pending.

Neither the Centre County Coroner’s Office nor a university spokesperson immediately responded Tuesday. An investigation is ongoing.

Those with information may call 814-234-7150, email police@statecollegepa.us or submit an anonymous tip online.