PSU student group offering domestic violence awareness event

Mar. 24—PITTSBURG, Kan. — Students for Violence Prevention and graduate student Jaquelyn Bouchie will host an event to bring awareness of domestic and intimate partner violence from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the ballrooms at the Overman Student Center.

Guest speakers will discuss the cycle of violence in relationships, beginning with looking for red flags, discussing the types of abuse that can occur, and ending with resources and statistics.

Guest speakers include Ali Smith and Detective Romine LaMour. Professor Jim Otter and his dojo students will present a self-defense workshop.