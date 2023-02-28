Psychedelic mushrooms, THC products, $15,000 in cash found in Harlingen man's home

Feb. 27—A traffic stop in Harlingen led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man who had various drugs and $15,000 in cash at his home.

Harlingen police said they found 24.5 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 15 grams of THC wax, 26 packages of THC edibles, 41 THC oil cartridges, 1.1 oz of marijuana and 3 grams in cocaine at the residence of Aaron Cisneros of Harlingen.

According to a Harlingen Police Department news release, a Harlingen PD K9 conducted a traffic stop on a white pickup truck driven by Cisneros for a traffic violation Feb. 24.

During the investigation, authorities found drugs on Cisneros and arrested him, the news release said.

They executed a search warrant at his home at the 1400 block of East Taylor Street, where they found other drugs and the $15,000 in cash.

Cisneros is charged with four counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana. His bonds totaled $387,000.

Cameron County jail records indicate that as of Monday afternoon he remained in custody at a county facility.

