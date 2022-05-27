PSYCHEDELICS CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF THE FIRST NATIONAL TRADE ASSOCIATION FOR LEGAL PSYCHEDELICS COMPANIES

Canada NewsWire

TORONTO, May 27, 2022

PSYCHEDELICS CANADA TO FOCUS ON IMPROVING THE REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT FOR MEDICAL RESEARCH IN PSYCHEDELICS

TORONTO, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - 12 companies from across the country joined forces today to found Psychedelics Canada, the first, national-level trade association representing the blossoming psychedelic medicine and therapy industry. Incorporated as a not-for-profit trade association, Psychedelics Canada speaks on behalf of the legal psychedelics industry to government, the press, and the public. The launch of the association in Toronto coincides with From Research to Reality: The Global Summit on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies and Medicine.

The first national-level trade association for legal psychedelics companies anywhere in the world.

"There has been so much interest in the healing properties of psychedelic molecules over the past few years. Unfortunately, governments have not had a single trusted interlocutor which represents the legal psychedelics industry," said Nick Kadysh, CEO of PharmAla Biotech, and Board Chair of Psychedelics Canada. "I believe that the formation of this association will change that. Already, the companies behind Psychedelics Canada are working together, as a cluster, to advance the research and development of psychedelic molecules."

The founding members of Psychedelics Canada include:

Absolem Health

Bloom Psychedelics

Cybin

PharmAla Biotech

Pharmather

Psyched Wellness

Psygen

SABI Mind

EntheoTech

Filament Health

5D World

spark*advocacy

"Today's announcement is a historic milestone for the development of the psychedelics industry – the first national-level trade association for psychedelics companies anywhere in the world," said Liam Bedard, Coordinator of Psychedelics Canada.

"We are here to champion the benefits of science-based, psychedelic therapies administered by qualified practitioners to Canadians suffering from a range of physical and mental health conditions. I urge all members of the legal, regulated psychedelics industry to join us in tackling the urgent priorities of mental health, scientific discovery, and government regulation that we all share."

Story continues

ABOUT PSYCHEDELICS CANADA

Psychedelics Canada, incorporated as the Psychedelics Businesses Association, is the not-for-profit trade association for the legal psychedelics industry. Psychedelics Canada is dedicated to working collaboratively to advancing government regulation, scientific research, and the specific needs of the legal psychedelics industry. Member companies of Psychedelics Canada are devoted to collective action, and motivated by a belief in the promise of Psychedelic molecules as therapeutic treatments. Member companies represent research, development, manufacturing, and clinic operations. At the time of incorporation, Psychedelics Canada was the first national-level trade association for the legal psychedelics industry anywhere in the world.

Psychedelics Canada logo (CNW Group/Psychedelics Canada)

SOURCE Psychedelics Canada