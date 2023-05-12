Psychiatric, competency testing slated for man charged with making terrorist threats

May 12—PRINCETON — A preliminary hearing was postponed Thursday for a former Concord University employee charged with making terrorist threats when his attorney moved for him to undergo competency and psychiatric evaluations.

Paul A. Forrest, 26, of Princeton was arrested May 1 when Officer J.S. Bish with the Concord University Police Department responded to a call from the campus maintenance department about a former employee who was making threats. Tina Brown, director of custodian services, stated Forrest had told two employees "that he could not wait to get his keys and sneak onto campus with an AK-47," according to a criminal complaint filed by Bish.

Forrest was fired from his position and informed about his termination by phone, according to the complaint. Two custodians told Officer Bish that Forrest had also bragged about looking up information about building pipe bombs and boasted about FBI agents coming to his home and asking him about his pipe bomb searches on the internet. He also told the other custodians that he couldn't wait to be issued keys to the campus's buildings so "he could sneak into the dorms at 1:00 AM with an AR-15."

"I did ask the importance of the keys," Bish stated in the complaint.

Brown told Officer Bish that since Forrest was then a new hire and still in training, he had not been issued any keys. Once his training was finished, he would have been issued a set of keys to the entire university.

Magistrate Mike Crowder set a $100,000 cash-only bond and remanded Forrest to the Southern Regional Jail after arraigning him on May 2.

Forrest was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday before Crowder, but this hearing was not conducted after attorney David Kelley, who is representing Forrest, filed a motion to continue (postpone) the hearing for good cause.

Forrest will now undergo psychiatric and competency evaluations. A date has not been set for these reports to be completed, but Forrest will remain on bond, Crowder said.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Poff represented the state Thursday.

Any person who knowingly and willfully threatens to commit a terrorist act, with or without the intent to commit the act, is guilty of a felony and, upon conviction, shall be fined between $5,000 to $25,000 or confined in a state prison for one to three years. A person convicted of this offense can also face both a fine and a prison sentence, according to the West Virginia Code.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

