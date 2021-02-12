A psychiatrist explains why addictive personality isn't real and what the true signs of addiction are

Lindsay Kalter,David Merrill
addictivepersonality
There is no such thing as an addictive personality but addiction is real. fizkes/ Getty Images

  • Although the term addictive personality is a myth, addiction is a real disease.

  • People can become addicted to a variety of behaviors and substances.

  • Risk factors for addiction include genetics, environment, trauma, and depression.

Mental health researchers have long wondered why some people can use substances or engage in risky behaviors occasionally without seeking them out constantly, while others seem to form a swift and potentially destructive habit.

A search for the term "addictive personality" will include a variety of definitions, often including the presence of anxiety or depression, along with genetic predisposition and past trauma. The phrase is frequently used to describe someone's likelihood of becoming addicted to a substance or activity, such as drugs, alcohol, shopping, eating, gambling, or sex.

"There are addictive traits that are highly heritable, but there is more to it than that, including life experiences and circumstances," says Gary Sachs, MD, a Harvard University psychiatrist. "At the end of the day, anyone could become addicted to something."

In short, addictive personalities aren't real. Learn about the risk factors of addiction, what causes addiction, and how to get help.

Is an addictive personality a real thing?

As many addiction specialists and doctors note, an "addictive personality" is not a diagnosable psychiatric disorder. This means it is not listed in the DSM-5: The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Health Disorders, which is the definitive source used by many mental health professionals to diagnose and treat people.

Though the origins of the term addictive personality are unclear, people have long been trying to find the root causes of addiction, Sachs says.

Addiction is defined as a treatable, chronic medical disease involving complex interactions among brain circuits, genetics, the environment, and an individual's life experiences.

Aside from addiction to substances like alcohol and drugs, people can become addicted to a variety of behaviors.

Factors that increase the risk of addiction include:

  • Genes: Researchers have found genetic components to addiction, though they are only part of the puzzle. Genes have been found to play a role in several processes that lead to addiction, such as the way the body responds to addictive drugs and behaviors, and the regulation of dopamine - a brain chemical involved in reward and motivation. Several studies on twins have served to further solidify this theory.

  • Environment: Life circumstances while growing up can play a major role in the development of addictions, Sachs says. For example, researchers found having someone with an addiction in your household may result in easier access to addictive substances and a model of those behaviors for children, leading to a higher likelihood of addiction within a family.

  • The way your brain is wired: Researchers have found strong evidence that naturally occurring disruptions in three major brain areas - the basal ganglia, amygdala, and prefrontal cortex - can make addiction more likely. These areas of the brain are directly related to emotional regulation, stress, reward pathways, and behavior.

  • Trauma: Data backed by the American Psychological Association show 55% to 60% of all post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) sufferers develop some form of addiction. Trauma, like childhood abuse, can lead people to self-medicate and try to cope by escaping into other behaviors, Sachs says.

  • Depression and anxiety: Several studies have shown that anxiety disorder and depression are linked with addictive behaviors. People struggling with these mental health disorders may turn to substances to alleviate their internal turmoil.

Signs of addiction

Though the term addictive personality is a myth, addiction is a very real disease.

Tell-tale signs of addiction include:

  • Always wanting more of a certain substance

  • Continuing a behavior despite negative outcomes

  • Inability to follow rules you have set for yourself

  • Not being able to stop a behavior or using a substance

  • Obsessive thoughts

  • Replacing relationships with addictive behaviors

  • Secrecy

  • Borrowing or stealing money with no explanation

  • Mood swings

  • Lying

"The number one sign of addiction is loss of control," Sachs says. "It isn't just an interest. If you're an avid gardener, you're not tending to your plants so much you're letting your children starve."

When an addiction begins, it is initially a behavior that makes the person feel good, Sachs says. But over time, it no longer causes happiness - it is eventually required to function.

"When you're in classic addiction, you're just doing it to basically be stable," Sachs says. "You've lost the pleasure. That will happen with anything - gambling, sexual addictions, substances."

Signs of behavioral addiction and substance addiction are similar, except substance addiction usually comes with physical signs as well.

Visual signs of addiction include:

  • Enlarged or small pupils

  • Sudden weight loss or gain

  • Bloodshot eyes

  • Insomnia

  • Unusual body odors, either from the substance itself or poor hygiene

  • Poor physical coordination

  • Looking unkempt

  • Slurred speech

  • Blackouts or memory loss

How to get help for addiction

Though addiction is a life-long, chronic battle, Sachs says there are several ways to treat the condition. If you suspect a loved one might be struggling, offer help and encourage them to seek professional treatment, but avoid lecturing, using guilt, or arguing with them.

Inpatient programs for substance abuse provide medical assistance, along with psychological help.

Also, numerous emotional support groups exist, such as Narcotics Anonymous, SMART Recovery, Sex Addicts Anonymous, Gamblers Anonymous, and many more.

Insider's takeaway

Though the concept of an addictive personality is, according to many experts, a myth, many factors could make someone vulnerable to addiction. These include mental disorders, past trauma, brain function, and environment.

While addictive personalities may not exist, addiction can be a life-long illness.

Treatment for addiction is possible, but for long-term success, people must address the root cause.

Addiction " "is not something that is distinctly related to personality," Sachs says. "It is highly related to what you have been exposed to. We all have this vulnerability to different degrees."

