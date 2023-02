Associated Press

In a vast hall at Colorado's Capitol building on Wednesday, Mary Bashor’s voice quavered as she described the terror she felt of possibly being pushed from her home of 28 years due to rent increases. After Colorado's housing prices ratcheted up to crisis levels, Democratic lawmakers are considering a drastic measure: repealing the state's 1981 ban on rent control and allowing local towns and counties to pass their own caps on rents. If approved, Colorado would join a group of states, including California and New York, that have some level of statewide or local rent control.